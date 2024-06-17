Back in 2021, it was announced that Saber Interactive, the makers of the Evil Dead video game franchise, had acquired the rights to create a game based on the A Quiet Place movie franchise, with an expected release date of 2022. However, news about the game went, well, quiet for nearly three years, before a trailer suddenly dropped on Monday announcing the game, called A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, would be arriving later in 2024.

Details remain fairly scarce, but the game will release on Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The trailer shows you trying to quietly navigate your way through a warehouse as quietly as possible, ending with a wrong step creating too much noise and leading to one of the monsters attacking. The game’s official website offers a bit of insight into the game. It will be an untold story taking place in the A Quiet Place universe, so not following any of the soon-to-be three movies (with A Quiet Place: Day One releasing on June 28), where you play as a young survivor trying to navigate the post-apocalyptic universe, trying to remain as quiet as possible to avoid the sightless creatures that have taken over the planet.

Fans are hopeful they’ll add an open mic element to the game, to really create an immersive experience, but we’ll have to wait to find out exactly how quiet you’ll have to be when playing what looks to be a pretty terrifying game.