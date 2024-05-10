In 2023, dogs were really having their time on the big screen. We saw Messi the pup steal hearts during awards season, Jamie Foxx voice a raunchy dog in Strays, and who would forget that 2023 Rob Lowe movie Dog Gone (really)? Apparently a lot of people. But the next thing in film? CATS! Real ones, not the disastrous CGI ones, or lasagna cats. A Quiet Place: Day One is the latest flick to feature a cute feline bestie, following Argyle‘s footsteps. This time, our cat hero is joined by Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn to tell the prequel to 2018’s A Quiet Place. How will these two keep a cat from meowing and subsequently calling attention to the mute monsters? Who knows! Here is what we do know about the upcoming prequel.

Plot A Quiet Place: Day One tells the origin story of the silent extraterrestrial beings we first met in 2018’s A Quiet Place starring Emily Blunt and John Krasinski. Day One shows fans the initial chaos from about a year prior to the start of the first film when the alien guys first invade. The worst part? Lupita’s character, Sam, has an adorable cat, and we simply cannot let anything bad happen to her. Sam eventually teams up with Eric (Joseph Quinn) and the two must survive a crumbling New York City as it gets invaded by the creatures. Cast Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn lead the film as Samira and Eric, two stranger who band together during the invasion. Alex Wolff also stars as Reuben, while Djimon Hounsou will reprise his role of Henri from A Quiet Place Part Two, meaning there might be seome overlap between the prequel and the other installments. Perhaps Krasinkski or Blunt will show up for a quick cameo.