With E3 quickly approaching we’re starting to see more dates for upcoming press conferences. Despite the all-digital format this year, a lot of developers are treating this as business as usual. Just because there isn’t a stage hall full of people doesn’t mean that we can’t have exciting announcements to anticipate.

The latest conference date we’ve been given is Square Enix. Their conference will be held on June 13, but their teaser for what they plan on showing is missing arguably Square’s biggest title. Final Fantasy. Instead, the show seems to be focused on developer Eidos-Montreal and what they have to offer. Eidos-Montreal are the developers of Square Enix titles like Deus Ex, Tomb Raider, and Marvel’s Avengers.

It’s surprising that, as far as we know, there are no plans to show off anything related to Final Fantasy at this year’s E3 press conference. This may be because Square already showed everything they could with Final Fantasy during February’s State of Play event. What we’re being teased instead is more information on Marvel’s Avengers as well alongside the latest Life is Strange game.

Marvel’s Avengers is a curious choice because that game didn’t exactly take the world by storm. It was admittedly kind of a dud despite being such a well-known franchise. However, it sounds like Square Enix is sticking with it and support for a game is never a bad thing. To go with the Avengers game, this is maybe time to announce the Guardians of the Galaxy title that has reportedly been in the works for quite some time now. We’ll just have to see what Square Enix has up its sleeve.