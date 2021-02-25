What We Learned From Sony’s February State Of Play

With the PlayStation 5 release firmly in the rearview window it’s finally time to go back to what everyone cares about: games to play on the current-gen console. Which is what made Thursday’s State of Play a nice change of pace for Sony. And in typical Sony fashion, the games varied from horror to shooters to artistic. If there’s one thing you can always expect out of a PlayStation show it’s a good variety of games that covers multiple interests, and while it wasn’t the most exciting 30 minutes it did have a few games that stuck out. Final Fantasy 7 Remake DLC Let’s get the big one out of the way first. Final Fantasy 7 remake is getting exclusive DLC for the PS5. While PS5 owners will be excited to know their purchase is finally showing some worth it must be disappointing if you’re a fan of the series to know you need a brand new console just to play some DLC. Not even a full game. DLC.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits My personal favorite of the State of Play was Kena: Bridge of Spirits. This game looks absolutely gorgeous and every scene gave off this sense of adventure and exploration. It feels like it has the potential to be one of the best games of the year when it comes out, just based on atmosphere alone. If the story and gameplay are as good as it looks then this could be one of those games that everyone is talking about for years. Is this a lot of hype for something that just has a trailer? Yes, but it’s a really good trailer. Sifu Everyone wants to be in an action movie, but games have always struggled to re-create that feeling. They either fall too short on the side of realism or too much on the side of extreme video game fiction. Some games like SUPERHOT hit the mark, however, and Sifu looks like it could do the same. The combat looks fast, intense, and the enclosed corridors make every blow feel important. If they get the feeling of this right then it could be really great.

Solar Ash There were a lot of beautiful games Thursday, but none had the look of Solar Ash. Its unique style creates an incredible-looking universe that lends itself well to the 3D platformer genre. This is going to be a fun world to explore and find every detail in. Don’t let the atmospheric look be confusing, however, because the trailer showed that this game is going to have some pretty intense and heart-stopping moments. Beauty and action. That’s a great combo. Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach This was weird. I’m not sure anyone was asking for a Five Nights at Freddy’s game in 2021, but this one is a definite mix on the old formula. It looks more like a horror adventure instead of the point and click type game of the original. A new spin on the old franchise may do it well.