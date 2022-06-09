There might not be an E3 this year, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t getting any video games to check out this month. Summer Game Fest is back and this year they’re pulling no punches. Major franchises, indies, and games from each of the three major consoles, plus PC, were all on display throughout one of the longer showcases we’re going to see this month. What that meant though was plenty of time to see gameplay, developer interviews, and plenty of trailers and reveals. It was the exact celebration of video games that anyone would want to see. So let’s not waste any more time and jump into what we learned from Summer Game Fest 2022.

The Callisto Protocol

At first glance, The Callisto Protocol looks and feels like every single action horror game that has come out recently. Here’s a third-person over-the-shoulder view, zombie-like monsters, and enclosed environments. After seeing gameplay, it still felt like that but it did accomplish its main selling point which is reminding everyone that this is the unofficial sequel that the first Dead Space game never really got. While Dead Space went off in a more action oriented direction with Dead Space 2 and Dead Space 3, The Callisto Protocol focuses on providing that extreme interstellar horror that fans loved so much about the first game.

The inspiration from Dead Space is very apparent throughout the entire gameplay trailer. The main character has their health bar visible on the back, the player can shoot off limbs, and enemies need to be finished with a stomp once they hit the ground. The inspirations could not be any more clear and that’s okay because many fans have been wanting another game like this for years, so hopefully it meets their expectations when it releases in December.

Modern Warfare II

Summer Game Fest brought us a full gameplay look at Modern Warfare II. The first thing that is noticeable is just how good everything looks. Despite the level being so dark and gritty, every raindrop is visible, and you can see the emotion of each character as they move through the mission. Characters move naturally, and that section where everyone lines up on the stairs together is a really cool use of character animation, and for Call of Duty fans this is exactly what they want to see.

The big selling point of the trailer is that the entire engine that Modern Warfare II is running on is going to be what future Call of Duty games are on from this point forward. Similar to the last few games were all connected to Warzone in some capacity, the devs working on Call of Duty want each game to feel connected in some way. If each game looks as good as this one, there will be a lot for fans to be excited about.

Witchfire

What if you took DOOM (2016), made the gameplay a little more methodical, added magical powers, and then gave it a unique look? Well, you would have what we saw out of Witchfire. This fast paced first-person shooter had all the style and substance of a game that only mowing down demons with gunfire can replicate. Unfortunately, it’s only just now about to enter early access so we probably won’t be getting the final product for a little while longer.

That said, this looks like a fun game to get in on while it’s in the Early Access period. There’s a lot of fun potential in this trailer and getting the chance to experience every new addition before launch is going to be a treat for quite a few players. Don’t let Witchfire slip by unnoticed.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

Remember how cool and unique Cuphead was when it first came out? A game with the art style of classic cartoons, a score fitting of the setting, and extremely challenging gameplay that left every player aching for one more run? Cuphead was a masterpiece and now everyone is going to get the chance to play through even more of it with the latest DLC, The Delicious Last Course. As an aside, that is a great double use of an acronym and whoever named it that deserves a raise.