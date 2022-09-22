We Found The Funniest Clips From ‘Trombone Champ’ On Twitter

Trombone Champ was officially released to the world on Sept. 16, and in a few short days, it spread through word of mouth to become one of the top-selling games on Steam. Everyone wants to play one of the most hysterically funny games of the year. While it feels like a joke, trust us: it’s real and just as funny as the initial trailer makes it look.

As everyone discovered Trombone Champ, clips of it began spreading across the internet, as people wanted to share how funny the game is. It resulted in a series of absolutely incredible clips of people playing the game … that is until they add more songs and it gets even better. For now, let’s all get a little patriotic and stand for “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “O Canada.”

everybody, please stand at this time for the playing of the national anthem#trombonechamp pic.twitter.com/dSgndHq2lV — Evanosaurus “Unrawrl Engine 5” Rex 🦖 (@evankinney) September 21, 2022

petition to have people playing o canada on trombone champ instead of people singing at sens home games pic.twitter.com/R6ON9evaLK — brianne. (@missbriannie) September 21, 2022

Such beautiful renditions fill me with the kind of patriotic pride that can only be conveyed through music. Of course, Trombone Champ does more than let you play anthems — you can also play classical music, or get in the holiday spirit with Christmas music via a virtual trombone.

Y'all seriously need to check out Trombone Champ. GOTY. Hands down. pic.twitter.com/Odh5k0jUUf — Beefy 5-Layer Rito (@Y2kRito) September 21, 2022

I don’t think I have laughed this hard playing a game in years. Absolutely delightful, polished, excellent all-around and so funny it makes your face hurt. GOTY. Sorry, Elden Ring, looks like you should have added trombones after all. #TromboneChamp pic.twitter.com/vza2YwploS — Potoo Enthusiast (@hairyhausen) September 21, 2022

Trombone Champ wasn’t going to stop there. Have you ever wanted to hear circus music played poorly on a trombone, or maybe “William Tell Overture”? Then grab a glass of wine, sit down, and listen to a masterpiece at work.

My brain when I sit down and try to do literally anything. #TromboneChamp pic.twitter.com/vgmKbs9JPt — alt-fire enthusiast 🔫 (@GhostCrabGames) September 21, 2022

Trombone Champ is the best game ever made pic.twitter.com/GH58eHGXHV — Jacob DeRose (@JacobDJAtkinson) September 21, 2022

If you do decide to get Trombone Champ and master every song, then don’t fret, because expert players will be able to make their own tracks through the game’s freestyle mode. Someone already brought in the coming of autumn with a rendition of “September” by Earth, Wind, & Fire, and then we got some hot TikTok memes to remind us all that anything is possible with a trombone in hand.

PSA: Trombone Champ has a freestyle mode. pic.twitter.com/rROojF6ckh — IGN (@IGN) September 21, 2022

Trombone Champ is available on Steam for $15 and everyone should go make their own beautiful trombone music right now.