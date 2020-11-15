Agents of chaos, rejoice, because two of gaming’s most whimsically frantic games are teaming up for a new collaboration. Untitled Goose Game, the 2019 indie release in which you are a silly goose that raises hell, and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, which came out earlier this year and puts gamers through several levels of chaos en route to crowning a champion, are coming together for a new partnership that will bring the former to the latter.

Fall Guys announced the news on its Twitter account. Those who play the game will be able to acquire a collection of skins inspired by Untitled Goose Game, and eventually a honk emote that will come with a corresponding sound effect will make its way into the game. It’s going to be a little tricky for gamers to acquire UGG gear, though, as the available head and butt will both cost five crowns. It’s a hefty price for some: in order to get a crown in Fall Guys, you must win a game.

I'm absolutely honking ecstatic to announce that we've done a huge collab with Untitled Goose Game! We've got 3 costumes and a HONK emote with sound effects! The Goose costume is featured for the next few days, and the rest will come later on! 5👑 Goose Head

5👑 Goose Butt pic.twitter.com/5qVu6eqKOJ — Fall Guys | Oliver gone 🚫🌶️ | (@FallGuysGame) November 13, 2020

The news of the two games teaming up comes a little more than a month after Fall Guys unveiled its second season for gamers. While it hasn’t started to get to the Fortnite level of having gigantic partnerships with every major thing under the sun, there have been other games to receive this honor. And according to Game Informer, this won’t be the only time Untitled Goose Game gear will be available, as groundskeeper and boy with glasses attire will become available once the goose top and bottom is out of the game.