It’s almost the end of the first month of 2022 and it didn’t take long for us to already have plenty of video games to play. While there haven’t been too many new releases yet, we’ve had plenty to choose from whether it’s getting through our backlogs or making our way through Game Pass.

It’s Game Pass, in particular, that has been helping the year get off to such a strong start. Not only have we had a couple of brand new releases already hit the service, but it’s been adding some absolute powerhouse titles to the service throughout the month. Even better is we have more to look forward to! Unfortunately, we also have a handful of titles that are on their way out by the end of January. If all of this seems overwhelming then don’t worry, because we can point you in the right direction. These are the games that we think everyone should be playing this month.

One New – Death’s Door

One of the best games of 2021, Death’s Door hit Game Pass on January 20 and reminded everyone about how fun that game is. Everything about it from the incredibly smooth combat, to the atmospheric music, to the hysterical writing makes you want to keep playing no matter how often you die. And you will die. A lot. Death’s Door isn’t an impossibly difficult game, but it’s definitely no cakewalk and enemies will respawn anytime the player chooses to return to the hub world. It’s not a souls game, but there are some elements that definitely feel inspired by that genre. As a result, many fans of games like Dark Souls gravitate to Death’s Door. This makes the game a great entry point into the genre, or just a great game to play on its own. It’s at a minimum worth trying out.

One Leaving – Cyber Shadow

We thoroughly enjoyed our time with Cyber Shadow around this time last year, but good times can’t last forever and it’s going to be leaving Game Pass by the end of the month. The NES inspired platformer may feel like an homage to Ninja Gaiden, but make no mistake this is its own game and it does a lot of what it wants to do extremely well. Control feels tight, and levels are a fair challenge, but it does suffer from some drawbacks that unfortunately made most people forget about it as last year went on. It’s a fun time, and only takes 10 hours max to beat, so it’s the perfect game to spend the final week of the month on. Anyone that really enjoys NES style games should give it a try.

One Staying – Banjo Kazooie

Banjo Kazooie recently released to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. This is of course a big deal because Banjo hasn’t been available on a Nintendo console since the Nintendo 64 it originally released on. Of course, the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion pack deal can feel expensive for what you’re getting out of it, and has had a few emulation issues since launching. It’s probably not worth spending the extra money on it if all you want to do is play Banjo Kazooie, or maybe you don’t own a Switch and have a case of FOMO. If that’s the case, then play the Xbox 360 port of the game through Game Pass! It’s largely the same game and even has achievements to collect for the completionists out there. It’s one of the best 3D platformers ever made and is a delight the entire way through so we give it a strong recommendation.

Games Coming To Game Pass

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Availalbe Now

Nobody Saves the World (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Death’s Door (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Hitman Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Pupperazzi (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console, and PC) – January 20

Windjammers 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available Now

Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master (Console and PC) – January 27

Leaving On January 31

Cyber Shadow (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Nowhere Prophet (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Prison Architect (PC)

Xeno Crisis (Cloud, Console, and PC)