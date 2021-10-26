On Monday, Nintendo officially rolled out its new Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, as anyone who pays the extra amount for the expansion pack will receive access to select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games, as well as the upcoming Animal Crossing: Happy Home Paradise DLC. For some, this is going to be a fantastic package full of must-play games like Star Fox 64 and Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Anyone who couldn’t wait to replay some of these classics obviously got into the new online package on day one.

Of course, the problem with being among the first group to use something at launch is you’re also among the group that finds all the initial problems. Fans are thrilled to be playing some of their favorite games again but it didn’t take long for them to find issues with it. Two of the biggest offenders have been Mario Kart 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Mario Kart 64 is having problems with fans being unable to save their ghost data when doing time trials because of the following error message. “No N64 Controller Pak detected to save ghost data. Insert N64 Controller Pak into controller.”

That said, you can still play Mario Kart 64 at least, unlike the issues that many people have had with Ocarina of Time. Anyone trying to play that has run into glitches ranging from the comedic to the frustrating. Fog isn’t popping in quite right and frames are dropping dramatically. Not great for a game that has been successfully ported plenty of times before this.

Ocarina of Time N64 vs Wii VC vs Switch (h/t @zfg111) pic.twitter.com/HM9renorc3 — Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) October 26, 2021

Will all of these issues eventually be patched out? Most likely yes, but this is not the strong start that fans were hoping for with Nintendo’s new online expansion. The expansion pack includes a hefty price increase from $19.99 a year to $49.99 a year, and anyone using the family plan would go up from $34.99 a year to $79.99 a year. With the Animal Crossing DLC not releasing until November 5, and some of the games included in the expansion having issues, it’s hard to sell anyone on this being a great deal right now.