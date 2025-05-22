Each week our staff of film and television experts surveys the entertainment landscape to select the ten best new/newish shows available for you to stream at home. We put a lot of thought into our selections, and our debates on what to include and what not to include can sometimes get a little heated and feelings may get hurt, but so be it, this is an important service for you, our readers. With that said, here are our selections for this week.

15. Hacks (Max) The last time we checked in with Hacks, Deborah (Jean Smart) succeeded in her life-long dream to become a late-night host — but not without betraying her friend and writing partner Ava (Hannah Einbinder), who holds a secret over Deborah. And she’s not afraid to use it. Season 4 finds tensions between the two rising while working on the show. Watch it on Max 14. The Rehearsal (Max) The Rehearsal, the most brilliantly deadpan show on TV, stars Nathan Fielder as a man on a mission to reduce the uncertainties of everyday life. In season 2, the urgency of his project grows as he puts his resources toward an issue that affects us all: commercial aviation. It’s good to see that laptop harness again. Watch it on Max

13. Black Bag (Peacock) Black Bag is a fun, sexy spy movie from Steven Soderbergh that stars Michael Fassbender, Cate Blanchett, Marisa Abela (Yas from Industry!), Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan — and it didn’t even make its budget back at the box office? Come on, America. Do better! You’re out of excuses now that Black Bag is on streaming. It’s one of the year’s best. Watch it on Peacock 12. Summer of 69 (Hulu) Summer of 69 received strong reviews coming out of South by Southwest, where it premiered earlier this year. Directed by the very funny Jillian Bell in her feature-length debut, the comedy is about an awkward high school student (Sam Morelos) who hires an exotic dancer (Chloe Fineman) to help seduce her longtime crush before graduation. If you’ve ever wanted to hear a stripper do a Jennifer Coolidge impression, this is the movie for you! Watch it on Hulu

11. Forever (Netflix) Following on the heels of the delightful movie Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. comes another adaptation of a Judy Blume book. Inspired by the 1975 novel of the same name, Forever is described as an “epic love story of two Black teens,” high school students Keisha (Lovie Simone) and Justin (Michael Cooper Jr.), as they prepare for college. The reviews are off the charts for the series, which was adapted by Girlfriends creator Mara Brock Akil. If you don’t watch Forever, you’ll regret it, well, forever. Watch it on Netflix 10. Poker Face (Peacock) Created by Rian Johnson (Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is a very good movie, and Knives Out), Poker Face stars Natasha Lyonne as a former casino employee who has an ability to determine when someone is lying — a skill that she uses to solve various murders across the country. It’s a blast, and season 2 has an insane number of guest stars, including Cynthia Erivo, Giancarlo Esposito, John Cho, John Mulaney, Justin Theroux, Kumail Nanjiani, Margo Martindale, Patti Harrison, Richard Kind, and Sam Richardson. Don’t be surprised if Poker Face ends up as one of the best TV shows of 2025. Watch it on Peacock

9. The Brutalist (HBO Max) There’s a lot to like about The Brutalist, especially the majestic score. “We didn’t want too much ornamentation because, I mean, it’s called The Brutalist,” Oscar-winning composer Daniel Blumberg told Uproxx. “We wanted this kind of directness, but also, there’s such a responsibility with a narrative film like this in terms of tracking the decades.” It’s an overwhelming but worthwhile experience. Watch it on HBO Max 8. Overcompensating (Prime Video) Overcompensating is a college-set comedy series that follows closeted former football player Benny (Benito Skinner) and outsider Carmen (Wally Baram). Together, they’re on a mission to fit in as they “juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs.” Charli XCX is an executive music producer, and she also makes a funny cameo blasting one of her biggest hits. Watch it on Prime Video

7. Duster (HBO Max) Sawyer is back! Lost actor Josh Holloway makes his return to prestige TV in Duster, a new series from creators J. J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan. Set in the 1970s, the drama is about a crime syndicate’s getaway driver whose life goes from dangerous to VERY dangerous once an FBI agent (Rachel Hilson) is on the case. There’s no polar bears or smoke monsters, but it still looks good. Watch it on HBO Max 6. Murderbot (Apple TV+) Murderbot? Murderbot! Murderbot. It’s fun to say, and it’s fun to watch, too. Based on Martha Wells’ book series of the same, this sci-fi comedy stars Alexander Skarsgård as a cyborg who has, as the actor put it, “hacked his system so he’s got – or it’s got – free will, and it’s talking about going on these crazy adventures, but instead it’s watching soap operas.” Maybe we’re not so different, murderbots and humans. Watch it on Apple TV+

5. Mickey 17 (HBO Max) What’s better than one Robert Pattinson doing a weird voice? Two Robert Pattinsons doing a weird voice! Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 isn’t a stone-cold masterpiece like his last film Parasite (few films are!), but the sci-fi comedy is a lot of fun. Prepare to fall in love with the Okja-like “creepers.” Watch it on HBO Max 4. Pee-Wee As Himself (HBO Max) Pee-Wee As Himself is a two-part documentary about the late, great Paul Reubens, the comedy mastermind behind Pee-Wee Herman. The film is stitched together from over 40 hours of candid interview footage and 1,000 hours of archival footage, making it the definitive portrait of the performer. Watch it on HBO Max

3. Fountain of Youth (Apple TV+) It’s gone under the radar, but we’re here to tell you that there’s a new Guy Ritchie movie starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, and Stanley Tucci, and it’s out this weekend! Fountain of Youth follows estranged siblings Luke and Charlotte (Krasinski and Portman) who are on a quest to find the titular fountain. There probably aren’t any Fountain of Wayne songs on the soundtrack, but you never know. Nothing says adventure like some “Mexican Wine.” Watch it on Apple TV+ 2. Big Mouth (Netflix) Can you guess Netflix‘s longest-running scripted series? It’s not Orange Is the New Black or BoJack Horseman or Stranger Things; that one only feels like it premiered 30 years ago. The answer is Big Mouth, the hilariously crude animated show in its eighth and final season. It finally happened: Nick Kroll & Co. ran out of masturbation jokes. Watch it on Netflix