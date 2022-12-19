In the tradition of “Liza Minnelli Tries to Turn Off a Lamp” comes “Jennifer Coolidge Is Impressed by Christmas Stuff,” an SNL sketch that dares to ask, what if Jennifer Coolidge was impressed by Christmas stuff? In the sketch, which premiered during this weekend’s Austin Butler-hosted episode, The White Lotus star is played by master impressionist Chloe Fineman. Coolidge isn’t the toughest celebrity to do an impression of — she’s like the female Owen Wilson — but Fineman found enough nuances in her performance that she received an endorsement from the actress herself.

“Wow! A massive thanks to Saturday Night Live!! and to the exceptionally brilliant impressionist @ChloeIsCrazy with your hilarious imitation!!” pop culture’s top MILF wrote on Instagram. “Also, congrats to the new cast members!! I know how hard it is to get on that show, I tried my ass off to be one but you actually made it!! What a feat! Happy holidays to you all!!” Coolidge seems like a good person — and she’s a great actress who credits her career resurrection not only to The White Lotus, but also Ariana Grande.

“I’m curious if you know that when people ask about how my life has changed,” she told the pop star in a recent conversation between the two of them. “Yes, I got to do White Lotus, but I think it really started with you asking me to be in the ‘thank u, next’ video. I mean, from there I got Promising Young Woman, and this whole thing. You were sort of the instigator. I really believe that. I think if you hadn’t put me in ‘thank u, next,’ and done that imitation, I don’t think I would be here where I am.”