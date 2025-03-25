Charli XCX‘s most-played song on Spotify as the sole lead artist isn’t “Von Dutch” or “360.” In fact, it’s not anything from Brat. It’s “Boom Clap,” from 2014’s Sucker (and the The Fault In Our Stars soundtrack!), with over 483 million streams. Charli seemingly hasn’t performed the song live since 2023, and based on a new Prime Video series, maybe it will be permanently retired.

Charli appears at the end of the teaser trailer for the college-set comedy Overcompensating. “Do you think I want to play f*cking ‘Boom Clap’ in a f*cking college?” she yells. “Are you joking?”

The “Guess” singer is also listed as an executive music producer for Overcompensating, which is created by Benito Skinner. It follows closeted former football player Benny (Skinner), who becomes friends with Carmen (Wally Baram), “a high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs,” according to the official logline. “With guidance from Benny’s older sister (Mary Beth Barone) and her campus-legend boyfriend (Adam DiMarco), Benny and Carmen juggle horrible hookups, flavored vodka, and fake IDs.”

Here’s more:

“Deeply funny and personal, the show explores the lengths to which we all overcompensate while on the path to finding out who we really are.”

Overcompensating, which also stars Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Kaia Gerber, Owen Thiele, and Nell Verlaque, premieres on Prime Video on May 15.