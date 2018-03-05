We knew going in that this year’s Oscars probably wasn’t going to have a huge twist ending like last year’s La La Land/Moonlight switcheroo. In a year of nothing much good happening, that one moment of confusion and spontaneity surely saved us from a lot of bad takes. Nothing like that happened this year, and aside from the fact that you can’t really plan something like that, the stage wasn’t set for it. There weren’t two clear Best Picture favorites going head to head to give everyone a rooting interest.
The potential for unpredictability was low and the night played out mostly predictably. When the biggest upset is Icarus winning Best Documentary Feature you know it was a night of few surprises. On the plus side, there also wasn’t much to be that upset about*. The most disappointing snub (for me, anyway) was watching Lady Bird get shut out completely, but even that was more of a cumulative disappointment than an acute one. I would’ve loved to see it win something, but I can’t be too upset with Allison Janney beating Laurie Metcalf in the Best Supporting Actress category (Janney was a great, and she gives a fun speech), or Jordan Peele beating Gerwig for Best Original Screenplay (we would’ve missed that handshake with Daniel Kaluuya if he hadn’t won). Guillermo Del Toro winning Best Director… eh… it wouldn’t be my choice, but I like to hear him talk, and I enjoy the stat that a Mexican director has won Best Director four out of the last five years. Do we need an inclusion rider for American directors?
[*At least, not counting wins for alleged rapist Kobe Bryant and accused domestic abuser Gary Oldman. Guess we still haven’t figured out that whole separating-the-art-from-the-artist thing. Probably we never will? Given the opportunity to address the controversy directly, Kobe… uh… thanked Verizon.]
Even with Best Picture, where Lady Bird seemed most deserving (to me, stop yelling), the win went to The Shape of Water. Which, again, wouldn’t be my choice (the movie is fine), but since I had mentally prepared myself for a Three Billboards Outside Ebbings, Missouri win (it was the Vegas favorite) Shape of Water‘s slight upset felt almost like a win. And anyway, isn’t it kind of better when your favorite movie doesn’t win? Then you can continue to shout about it and congratulate yourself for championing the underappreciated. As opposed to when your favorite movie that year wins and you spend the next five years feeling defensive about the inherent accusation that it’s overrated. See: The Artist or Birdman (they were great, do no @ me).
And what of second-time host Jimmy Kimmel? He did a fine job and “fine” is a high compliment for an Oscars host. People forget what a thankless and impossible job hosting the Oscars is. Remember James Franco and Anne Hathaway? Remember Sean Penn yelling at Chris Rock because he made a joke about Jude Law being in lots of movies? Remember Billy Crystal? That’s a trick question, no one remembers Billy Crystal.
People who think Birdman was / is over-rated fall in to the same category as people who don’t like The Beatles: their opinion does not count.
Emma Stone suuuuuucked in that movie.
Birdman was OK, but it was a little strange. And Emma Stone did suck in that movie. Keaton was great, though.
I thought Bridman was good and don’t ever need to hear a Beatles song again for as long as I live.
Yeah, Birdman is great and Emma Stone was very good in it.
the beatles are fine, just fine. same as birdman.
@Iron Mike Sharpie totally unlike people who use “in to” rather than ‘into’? and Pink Floyd is the greatest British rock band of all time thank you very much.
Keaton will always be great.
Pretty sure my use of ‘in to’ is grammatically correct, but I admit it could be wrong.
If you thought Emma Stone sucked in Birdman the truth is that you are the one who sucks. Her monologue where she goes from being angry to sad in one continuous take while she reams out Michael Keaton (after he finds the joint) is how acting is done by people who are fucking awesome at acting and pretty much the basis for her Oscar nomination.
Also, I love Pink Floyd. And it’s not a question of whether Floyd are more awesome than The Beatles. But you have to admit that people who don’t like The Beatles are basically admitting that they don’t like music.
I grew up with the Beatles, and while there are songs I’m tired of, it’s still undeniably catchy, great music. I don’t think I’ve gotten tired of the Beatles so much as I’ve gotten tired of Paul. I see and hear his influence, and I think “Man, without John and George, this band would have sucked”. That said….Pink Floyd is absolutely the greatest British rock band of all time, and getting high on cough syrup and watching Roger Waters perform The Wall was one of the greatest and most amazing things I’ve ever seen.
I was very impressed with Birdman the first time around. Second time not quite as much. Especially the first half irks me, with its cringey attempt at humor. The movie gets more focused and serious in the second half, I still like that part (though I have mixed feelings about the hospital scene at the end) Emma Stone did a good job. On a technical level this movie was pretty neat, how they nailed all those long takes. I’m happy that they used actual classical music for the soundtrack instead of wasting melodies and ideas on some half-baked wallpaper score, like Hollywood does so often (don’t get me wrong, original movie scores can be fantastic, but a lot of them are too superficial, just in cheap service to the movie) And they picked good classical music, compositions from Ravel, Rachmaninoff among others, stuff I already knew but hadn’t heard before in a big Hollywood movie.
Winning Best Picture overrates it (Whiplash should’ve won), but at least it’s an interesting movie that has a lot of good things going on.
Love the Beatles. Crazy that they made so much wonderful music.
Poor Billy Crystal. Does no-one remember the delightful ‘Running Scared’?
I do!
I just assumed every attendee received a jetski in their gift bags.
My favorite bit was the one where they somehow convinced Gael Garcia Bernal he could sing and made him perform a song.
I really wish Oscar Isaac could’ve sung that.
The academy hates it when Oscar Isaac sings. I’m still upset Inside Llewyn Davis was ignored by them.
Is Gael Garcia Bernal the latin Elijah Woods? Discuss.
I don’t really understand the comment about Gary Oldman. I get taht people still look at Kobe as a “rapist”, But Oldman appears to have had a single, garden variety fight with his wife 17 years ago, and nothing of note before or since. No charges were ever filed, no pre-cursor or subsequent claims have ever been brought against him. I fully support the #metoo movement, but the uproar over Oldman winning is where a good movement goes off the rails and starts becoming a parody of itself.
I think Gary Oldman said something slightly critical of the #MeToo movement and that’s why he got somewhat dragged.
It was also said during the heat of a custody battle and as someone who once worked in family court, people say all sorts of shit in those hearings.
Yeah – He’s always been a bit salty where the political correctness of Hollywood goes. Some of what he says makes sense. Some of it is boilerplate conservative blowhardery. But I don’t really take that he’s a “bad” guy, just a bit dated and stubborn. Seemed like they were really desperate to smear someone with even a tiny modicum of past trouble, since there wasn’t an Affleck, Baldwin, or Gibson nominated this year.
Gary Oldman won for performing in the hagiography of a genuine monster, so fuck him and the Academy.
No, Erik – Kobe was not found not guilty. Kobe’s criminal case was dropped because the victim refused to testify. He settled the civil suit for millions to buy her silence.
all transgressions are the same, regardless of severity or circumstance. don’t you know anything about the internet?
all I know is current Gary Oldman Isn’t the Gary Oldman I came to know and love in films like Rosencrantz & Guildenstern are dead.
(I have a strict rule that Common is the only one allowed to do poetry at me.)
Counterpoint: The Oscars sucked this year because it was way too predictable and not just because my friend who watched zero movies last year won our Oscars betting pool by just picking every single betting favorite (and who still won despite Shape of Water winning best picture over his pick of Three Billboards, damn me for picking Get Out)
IMO the best part of The Oscars was when I watched Wind River afterward for the first time. Good movie, a bit too revenge porny at the end. Surprised it didn’t get as much love as Hell or High Water did last year, but I guess that’s because they got Jeremy Renner to play a Native American superhero.
Wind River was pretty decent. But yeah they should of had one of the tribal police officers in the Jeremy Renner role. Maybe put Renner in a supporting role.
I liked Wind River. It was an interesting story told well but could have benefited from the inclusion of more Amish, gay, albinos on the crew.
Hollywood will never make a movie starring indigenous people.
@Mixhail Wind River was not nominated due to Weinstein being the producer.
These Oscar articles have really brought out some weird trolling. Is it my imagination or has this increased over prior years?
I think there’s a cadre of people who decided that Uproxx was a vaunted liberal bastion and, post facto, decided that continual trolling was the best way to take them down. These people obviously don’t remember KSK very well. Or do they? Do I? God. What am I even doing now…
yeah – it’s everywhere. [twitter.com]
It’s gotten aggressively bad. The Internet is a dumpster fire and the only blog where the comment section isn’t always full of the world people in the world – Filmdrunk – was the last castle to fall. The trolls own social media now and we’re all just living in their hellscape.
Remembering KSK makes me happy …then sad.
I gotta say though, the commenters here, and at The Onion, are better at shutting down trolls with mockery and humor than anywhere else. When I see a troll post, I don’t have to worry that it has suckered in dozens of angry people, I know it will be roundly mocked and destroyed. So, thanks yall.
@Loopuze Agreed, the responses to those dumb wiener posts are often very satisfying. The trolls become a source of entertainment for us, the opposite of their intention. Keep up the good work.
2018: The year Pescaphilia went mainstream.
I’ll never understand how people can just pretend The Disaster Artist doesn’t exist. I suspect, it would have been Vince’s true pick for Best Picture.
Well, at least Emma Watson is still looking hot ;)
I dunno, I have tried pretty hard to pretend Tommy Wiseau doesn’t exist.
The Disaster Artist is garbage and the stunt casting/circle-jerk of every dipshit comedian in Hollywood was distracting and provided not one good thing of value.
I will grant it that Tommy’s obsessive desire to achieve his dream was visceral and compelling, and Alison Brie is hot as fuck, but that movie is too long and ultimately worthless with the finale being pure bullshit.
Movies suck.
