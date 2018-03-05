Frances McDormand took home the Oscar for Best Actress at the 2018 Oscars but it’s her acceptance speech that has everyone talking.
McDormand used her time on stage to draw attention to the talented women nominated for awards this year. She asked all of the female nominees in every category, from acting to cinematography to costume design to stand up and enjoy their moment in the spotlight before asking male executives and directors to invite those same women into their office to talk about getting their stories financed.
At the end of McDormand’s speech, the actress left the audience with two important words: “inclusion rider.” For audiences at home, an inclusion rider is a clause in an actor’s contract that demands diversity in the production’s cast and crew in order to retain the talent. In other words, actors and actresses can for specific diversity initiatives, like for the crew to be 50% female or that speaking roles in a film reflect the demography of the setting of the story.
It’s a way to ensure inclusion but McDormand using her win to petition A-list stars to stick to their guns and make inclusion riders part of their contract negotiations is a bold move. Of course, this is Frances McDormand we’re talking about, so who’s surprised?
Uh, she hasn’t exactly been in very diverse movies. Her husband doesn’t exactly make diverse movies either and I imagine he has a lot of pull.
Yes clearly she’s a massive, despicable hypocrite to use a huge public platform to promote inclusion riders because she isn’t married to Tyler Perry. It’s cute you think an actress would have clout over below-line crew hires though.
Uh, clearly she does if she is asking for this and you know her husband and his brother make huge movies all the time where they get off on seeing their names as writer, director, produced, caterer, key grip and their casts are lily white.
I love the idea of diversity in front of and behind the camera. I just don’t know if mandating 50/50 quotas will work in practice. I’m also curious if she is taking about White feminism’s idea of diversity (more white women) or actual diversity (more everybody)?
Finally we will have more key grips of color.
Whatever happened to just being the best person for the job? You know, “You were hired because you are good at this” rather than “You were hired because you’re black / female / LGBT / Trump-lover and we have a check-list to stick with!”
Because “hiring the best person for the job” has literally NEVER been the way Hollywood (or most other industries, for that matter) operates. Case in point: Harvey Weinstein, a guy who would hire women who fucked him and blacklist those who didn’t. In a perfect world, these riders wouldn’t be necessary but sadly they are. Keep in mind that just a few short years ago, Emma Stone was cast to play an Asian woman in a movie. I guess she was just the “best qualified” Asian actress available? Or does Hollywood have a race problem?
As with any negotiation, if you’re going to make a demand like this, you better be willing to walk away completely. In a hyper-competitive industry like this, where there are a dozen struggling, hungry actors for each one that has steady work, that doesn’t seem very realistic to me.