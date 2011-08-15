Seriously, Universe? Austin Powers 4?

Mike Myers is said to be close to a deal to write, produce, and star in a fourth Austin Powers movie. Yes, you just read that. Myers has actually been talking about this for going on three years now, but now it sounds like it’s really happening. Hitfix reported that Myers was “signed, sealed, and delivered” on Friday, while the Hollywood Reporter says the deal hasn’t been signed yet, but it’s close.
Keep in mind, the last Austin Powers movie came out in 2002, released the weekend before Signs. Like its predecessors, it was directed by Jay Roach, who last directed Dinner for Schmucks. Meanwhile, the last film Myers co-wrote was The Love Guru in 2008, about which AO Scott of the NY Times wrote:
A whole new vocabulary seems to be required. To say that the movie is not funny is merely to affirm the obvious. The word “unfunny” surely applies to Mr. Myers’s obnoxious attempts to find mirth in physical and cultural differences but does not quite capture the strenuous unpleasantness of his performance. No, “The Love Guru” is downright antifunny, an experience that makes you wonder if you will ever laugh again.
That’s not to say Austin Powers 4 won’t be TOTALLY AWESOME, but is there a human being alive who’s excited about this news? Even Steve in marketing permanently retired his Austin Powers costume a few years ago in favor of Borat, and that guy’s an idiot.
I’ve heard tell that between all the fake teeth, accents and fat suits this treat of a movie is going to star Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler and Martin Lawrence playing all 75 scripted characters. IT’S LOL-CITY AND YOU’RE THE MAYOR!
I wish I had a dollar for every minute he’s spent coming up with punny anatomy/sex act based names for ladies.
How hard could it be to write one of these?
Bumps into a swarm of bees – “Oh, Bee Hive!”
Gets clotheslined by an NBA player – “Shaq-a-delic!”
Gets in a car with thick treaded tires and runs over a child – “Groovy Baby”
Gets chased out of hollywood by angry movie-goers with mallets – “Smashing!”
I HOPE THEY MAKE A FUCKING TEETH JOKE! BRITISH PEOPLE HAVE FUCKED UP TEETH!
*tags Brunsy’s post, “Spoiler Alert!”*
It’s been nine years and they’re just doing a regular old sequel instead of a gritty reboot?
Well, seems like we found out the REAL reason London is rioting. I didn’t believe that racially motivated shooting for a second. Nice try Obama.
Gets in a car with thick treaded tires and runs over a child – “Groovy Baby”
It’s a darkie decorative process.
Note to A.O. Scott: movie reviews shouldn’t read like a cry for help. Just insist on a medication change, my friend.
I still crack up at “that’s not your mother it’s a man baybee” and the rest of Austin Powers 1, but the other ones have sucked more and more, I doubt this one will be any good, unless mike myers summons all his gay-jew comedy powers and makes a really funny script
Mississippi, 1960.
*Time traveling AP appears in the middle of Klan rally*
“Yeah, baby, yeah! Hey, where’s all the swingers, baby?”
“Ain’t no swingers ’round here, faggit… yet.” (*grabs noose*)
This is one YEAH BABY that even Pro-Lifers would happily abort.
True story: Mike Myers is a fucking dick.
The first one was a solid comedy, but near as clever as it thought it was. A parody of a parody of a parody.
The second was the funniest. But too much, “Look at us making a movie!”
The third was just them having a cannonball run and farting around. Kinda repulsive, too.
But if it has Rob Lowe as young Robert Wagner, I’m there.
Austin powers gets amnesia, burns his clothes, and lives happily ever after writing under his new name, vince mancini on filmdrunk.
