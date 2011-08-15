Seriously, Universe? Austin Powers 4?

Mike Myers is said to be close to a deal to write, produce, and star in a fourth Austin Powers movie. Yes, you just read that. Myers has actually been talking about this for going on three years now, but now it sounds like it’s really happening. Hitfix reported that Myers was “signed, sealed, and delivered” on Friday, while the Hollywood Reporter says the deal hasn’t been signed yet, but it’s close.

Keep in mind, the last Austin Powers movie came out in 2002, released the weekend before Signs. Like its predecessors, it was directed by Jay Roach, who last directed Dinner for Schmucks. Meanwhile, the last film Myers co-wrote was The Love Guru in 2008, about which AO Scott of the NY Times wrote:

A whole new vocabulary seems to be required. To say that the movie is not funny is merely to affirm the obvious. The word “unfunny” surely applies to Mr. Myers’s obnoxious attempts to find mirth in physical and cultural differences but does not quite capture the strenuous unpleasantness of his performance. No, “The Love Guru” is downright antifunny, an experience that makes you wonder if you will ever laugh again.

That’s not to say Austin Powers 4 won’t be TOTALLY AWESOME, but is there a human being alive who’s excited about this news? Even Steve in marketing permanently retired his Austin Powers costume a few years ago in favor of Borat, and that guy’s an idiot.