Clint Eastwood's wife manages a South African boy band

There are probably a dozen or so celebrities I could name off the top of my head that I would never imagine agreeing to allow cameras into their lives, and somewhere near the top of my list would be Clint Eastwood. I imagine that a cameraman would take one step inside Eastwood’s house before he was greeted with a pipe wrench to the back of his skull and the grittiest utterance of the word “Pussy” ever spoken.

But would I watch a Clint Eastwood reality show? You bet your sandpaper-wiping ass I would. So when E! announced that it was going to air a new reality show about Eastwood in May, I spit tobacco juice all over my computer monitor, and I don’t even dip. There’s just one problem, though – the show’s about his wife and kids.

But rather than a deeper look into the life of esteemed actor and director Clint Eastwood, the series will focus on his wife Dina, their teenage daughters Francesca and Morgan, and ‘Overtone’: the all-male, six member South African vocal group that Dina manages (hence the “Company.”) “Nothing is more important to me than family – no matter how you define that,” Dina Eastwood said in a statement. “People might be surprised by how we live our lives and our unconventional approach, and I also believe that it’s hard not to fall in love with my band, ‘Overtone.’” (Via EW Popwatch)

It’s not bad enough that it’s just Clint’s wife and daughters, but it’s also based around a boy band. I mean, if Clint doesn’t make random appearances in which he just walks on screen and mumbles, “What the f*ck are you candied fruits doing in my house?” I’m just going to be depressed. It would be like Robert Duvall showing up on Project Runway or George Clooney dating someone his age.

(Related: Any time I read or write something about Clint Eastwood, I immediately read his Esquire “What I’ve Learned” feature from 2008. It’s inspiring.)