Extras Are Having A Hard Time Handling The Nudity On The Set Of ‘Magic Mike XXL’

Filming for Magic Mike XXL is well underway in fabulous Myrtle Beach and Savannah, and obviously the locals are buzzing about the sudden boom of bulges. Despite the fact that the sequel to the ridiculously successful 2012 film lost Matthew McConaughey to a case of Oscaritis, XXL has added Michael Strahan, Donald Glover, Ellen’s “gardener” and others to earn the title, The Expendables of Dong Shaking. But heading into casting, there were still some roles to fill. Specifically, 300 roles, as Magic Mike XXL obviously needs its screaming strip club ladies, and even some more hunks, so the casting team has been, ahem, hard at work using Facebook to recruit some loyal extras*.
The response seems to have been overwhelming, as one post from yesterday claimed that they’d received 2,000 submissions in a period of three hours. I can only imagine that the actual filming is just as hectic, what with random women being hauled in and out to get glimpses of Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and all of the other dong-shakers. In fact, it’s so hectic that some women can’t seem to handle what they’ve signed up for.
For tomorrow – casting African American, Hispanic and Asian women to play strip club patrons. DO NOT SUBMIT if you are not comfortable around nudity and acts of a sexual nature. (Seriously… we warn you guys like a bazillion times and we had three women leave this morning. Girl.) Must be available all day long. Working in Savannah.
For Friday and possibly Monday (they are going to try to finish the entire scene on Friday… but you must also be available Monday) – casting African American, Hispanic and Asian MEN to play strip club patrons. DO NOT SUBMIT if you are not comfortable around nudity and acts of a sexual nature. (Via Facebook)
Seriously, people, if you can’t handle dong, you will not stay long. If you can’t be around the love muscle, then out the door you must hustle. And if you won’t let a sweaty bulge of man meat graze your face, you gots to get the hell out of this place. I should have been a male strip club DJ is what I’m trying to say.
*Of course, there’s also always a 50/50 chance that it’s a terrible scam to get women to submit photos so they can end up using them in Craigslist porn ads.
Yes it’s true we’ve been warned a bazillion times, but we’re holding out until we’ve been warned an actual number of times.
Woah Burnsy did you turn into Black Dynamite in that last paragraph?
+1 jive turkey
Please explain the Expendables comparison.
Because they keep adding people to the cast.
They’re old, veiny, and mostly useless.
I don’t know, guys. Sounds kinda gay to me.
Not down with the shaft? Head back aft. Don’t like the purple headed judge holding court? Turn hard to port. Guffaw at the bone? Depressurize cargo bay one. Fussy around the meat dk’tagh? Don’t be a forshak lapping baktag.
digging the sight rhyme…
if these dongs are throbbin’
…..
be sure to wear a toboggan…..
?
@Joe Buck
Ahem…if the dongs are throbbin’
you know Ashley is a bloggin’
Glad we could workshop that.
Girl.
I could deal with the dong. I just wouldn’t be able to keep a straight face. Pelvic thrusting is just goddamn hilarious.
That’s right baby, you face woudl be anything but straight when they get through with it.
sorry.
If I was going there, I would demand that they play Ginuwine’s “Pony” on repeat over a loudspeaker the entire day on set.
So we’ll have a report on your visit to the set/extra performance on Monday or Tuesday?
I will be genuinely disappointed if Burnsy doesn’t get himself a front row seat as an extra “pretending” to want to grab C-Tates’ junk
he’d be screaming at the other extras “It winked at me!”
[youtu.be] First thing I thought of