Fox Is Pushing Hard To Get Andy Serkis That Oscar Nomination Again And Needs To Stop

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Fox is once again pushing hard to get Andy Serkis recognized for his acting work as Caesar in Planet Of The Apes. Oh Jesus, not this again.
Serkis, the premier practitioner of motion-capture acting will be pushed by 20th Century Fox for an Oscar in the category of best supporting actor, not best actor, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.
There had been some speculation that Fox would campaign for Serkis in the lead actor category, despite it being as jam-packed as any this year, if only because Serkis’ part in Rise is top-billed and as prominent as any actor’s in the film. But instead the studio has formally resolved to promote its entire cast — including Toby Kebbell (Koba), Jason Clarke (Malcolm), Keri Russell (Ellie) and Gary Oldman (Dreyfus) — in the supporting categories, an approach that was previously employed on other ensemble-driven films such as Crash (2005), Syriana (2005) and Babel (2006), all of which landed acting noms. [TheHollywoodReporter]
Serkis was so method. I hear he slept in a tree for the entire shoot and threw a turd at a PA who screwed up his latte order. So brave. So, so brave.
Anyway, you may remember that Fox pulled basically this same thing back in 2012, releasing a bunch of clips of Andy Serkis jumping around in his body suit screeching, to piggyback on James Franco’s piece calling Serkis the Che Guevara of chimps, and repeating that old chestnut that motion-capture is just acting with digital make-up (something VFX artists seem to hate). The upside of it was, watching James Franco try to console a bleating British man in a spandex suit and headgear is one of the top 10 funniest things ever.
This is stupid. I don’t doubt Andy Serkis is a fine actor, but he should never get an acting Oscar for the Planet of the Apes. We could go back and forth all day over whether the fact that the VFX artists change his skeletal structure in post makes the performance less his or theirs, or whether simply not being able to know just how much the animators change should be a disqualifying factor in and of itself, but the simple reason is this:
Playing an ape is not that hard.
Again, Andy Serkis seems like a fine actor, and I can understand him wanting to be recognized for those roles that he’s so committed to. Fine. But come on, any 5-year-old can act like a chimp. Because playing a chimp is not that hard. Ooh, but he’s a chimp who also talks sometimes, it’s revolutionary! Remember how the Academy used to nominate anyone who played someone with a mental disability? They even nominated Jodie Foster for Nell. Have you ever seen Nell? Nell is a f*cking disaster. I’m embarrassed just watching Nell. The hype around Andy Serkis playing a chimp is just the hype around every actor from the 1980s until the early 2000s who played someone with a mental disability, but with fur. Stop it. Do you want another Nell? Dude, you do not want another Nell.
Andy Serkis can have his own Oscar. We can call it the Monkey Oscar, or Best Actor in a Spandex Suit. That way we don’t have to have this argument every time an ape movie comes out. It makes monkeys of us all.
Completely agree with you on this one.
On a side note I think we should all use “Landing noms” to mean getting Taco Bell drive through.
Exception: if Serkis stars in the Planet of the Apes musical, then he can get his Oscar.
I hate every chimp I see
From chimpan a
To chimpan z
Shouldn’t his award be a naked Ken doll in a mo-cap suit?
No it’s a Mrs. Garrison statue.
Pretty sure if he ever wins an award, a ding will go off and just flash ‘Achievement Unlocked’.
He’d get a nom if they’d just include a scene of him looking into a mirror and seeing himself as a pretty, white snow monkey.
Andy Serkis is so method that he only communicated on set by flinging his feces.
Jesus, are we really doing this again? Acting like a chimp is not that hard.
Settle down there, Himmler. Enough about WorldStrarHipHop.
Might as well give a dildo an AVN award
They gave Evan Stone 9 of them.
I’m w/ you, Vince… but then I’m reminded of Sam Worthington and how he can’t even realistically portray an actual human and I hesitate…
If someone does a good job in an otherwise mediocre film, is it worth rewarding the person? I say no.
JODIE FOSTER PLAYED SIMPLE JACK!?
Holy shit!
It’s times like this, when the universe cups your balls and gives you a fantastic blowjob, that you temporarily forget what a shit hole it is. Thank you universe! Oh, and Vince too.
I have a modest proposal. Drop Serkis off in the jungle and if a villager kills him for bush meat, he can have an Oscar.
The villager. Not Serkis.
If we’ve got to put up with this insufferable man-imal, can’t there be a silver lining? Like, can’t he be the “proof” to counter inherently flawed arguments against evolution?
“They found the missing link, Edith. He’s a British guy called Serkis. I guess Science is real after all. The only thing left to ask is who’s going to tell Marine Todd? Not it.”
With Vince being so spiteful towards all the monkey actoo it makes me think that he must hate every ape he sees, from chimpan-a to chimpan-z.
And can we please also stop pretending like CGI apes look and move even remotely realistically? Sitting in a still shot it is fairly lifelike. But once they move it’s all over. You just can’t fool the eye with that cartoon-like movement that screams animation. The studios should stop pretending that they can do better than Rick Baker or Stan Winston’s animatronic suits. Either they have someone like Spielberg or Phil Tippet (who appear to be the few artists in Hollywood that understand how actual animals move respective to their size and weight, as is beautifully illustrated by the first two Jurassic Park films) supervise every single CGI creature feature, or they should just go back to traditional men in suits concept, which worked wonders for Graystoke, Gorrillas in the Mist and Harry and the Hendersons.
pretty much what I wanted to comment on myself was dawn of the planet of the apes. I just assumed it would be something along the lines of the first film (I don’t have cable or watch trailers) and was totally bummed when the film opened to a bunch of terrible cgi monkeys (at least during the action scenes as you stated) apparently being the main characters. quit about 7 minutes in as that was some utterly boring shit.
I still think he should have been nominated for The Two Towers
I’ve never seen Nell, I was somehow under the impression that it was about a girl who was raised by wolves or something, trying to integrate and have it all in this modern society of ours.
Agreed entirely. He really doesn’t do “Acting.”
Very tempted to write a troll column on how ANDY SERKIS’ SCURRILOUS DEPICTION OF SIMIAN SPECIES IS NO MORE THAN MODERN-DAY BLACKFACE.
Inside Llewyn Davis not being nominated is probably the biggest fuck up by the oscars since Goodfellas lost. It was the best film of 2013 by a mile.