Man accidentally shoots himself in the butt during Bourne Legacy

Ever since the Aurora theater massacre, people have felt an acute need to protect themselves when they head to the theater, and that means guns. Problem is, most guns have a design flaw in that popcorn butter makes the handle really slippery. Police have yet to say whether popcorn butter was a factor in the latest accidental theater shooting in Nevada, when a man accidentally shot himself in the butt during The Bourne Legacy, but I think we can speculate.

SPARKS, Nev. – Police say a man accidentally shot himself in the buttocks at a Nevada movie theatre during a showing of “The Bourne Legacy.”

Police in Sparks, Nev., say the 56-year-old man’s injuries are not life-threatening and no others were hurt.

Authorities say the man had a permit to carry a concealed firearm. The man told officers the gun fell from his pocket Tuesday night as he was adjusting himself in the seat and that it discharged when it dropped to the floor. [Yahoo/AP]

Yikes, what did he have to do to get that concealed firearm permit, bring in a special edition Pepsi can to any participating location? One would hope that accidentally shooting yourself in public is grounds for revoking a conceal-and-carry permit. Tough luck for that guy. On the plus side, if Hollywood needs to cast a Jack Ryan in their next round of Tom Clancy movies, I think they know who to call.