Man accidentally shoots himself in the butt during Bourne Legacy

Ever since the Aurora theater massacre, people have felt an acute need to protect themselves when they head to the theater, and that means guns. Problem is, most guns have a design flaw in that popcorn butter makes the handle really slippery. Police have yet to say whether popcorn butter was a factor in the latest accidental theater shooting in Nevada, when a man accidentally shot himself in the butt during The Bourne Legacy, but I think we can speculate.
SPARKS, Nev. – Police say a man accidentally shot himself in the buttocks at a Nevada movie theatre during a showing of “The Bourne Legacy.”
Police in Sparks, Nev., say the 56-year-old man’s injuries are not life-threatening and no others were hurt.
Authorities say the man had a permit to carry a concealed firearm. The man told officers the gun fell from his pocket Tuesday night as he was adjusting himself in the seat and that it discharged when it dropped to the floor. [Yahoo/AP]
Yikes, what did he have to do to get that concealed firearm permit, bring in a special edition Pepsi can to any participating location? One would hope that accidentally shooting yourself in public is grounds for revoking a conceal-and-carry permit. Tough luck for that guy. On the plus side, if Hollywood needs to cast a Jack Ryan in their next round of Tom Clancy movies, I think they know who to call.
I think we all know what REALLY happened, right Mr. Mustaine?
Yeah “adjusting himself,” RIGHT.
Fred Willard could’ve made “adjusting himself” the new “wide stance”. Cruel timing.
These are the people Rush believes would have saved everyone at the DKR in Colorado…
So the self-shooting wasn’t a review of the film?
I’m pretty sure this was just quick problem solving on this man’s part after a buttered popcorn shart got out of control & ruined his slacks
“I need another Bourne movie like I need another hole in the ass.”
“Concealed carry” is the problem. Make all of these people wear their guns in big, leather, cowboy-style holsters out in the open. Then we avoid them like the plague.
Either the guy is an idiot or this is just an anti-gun spin story. Either he had a bullet chambered and the safety off (the most likely scenario and by far the most idiotic) or if was a revolver, dropping it a foot to the floor magically produced 12 lbs of force on the trigger that would be needed to pull and discharge the lever.
It probably didn’t shoot from hitting the floor, most likely a loose thread from his sweat pants got wrapped around the trigger. Loose threads + buttery fingers = asshole shot
@Ace Rock, “Loose threads + buttery fingers = asshole shot” is the official motto of Porn Valley.
Needless to say, he has become the butt of jokes…
Da da da ta da da, yah!
/you deserve better, but not from me
Plaxico Burress is not impressed.
Arsehole shoots self in the arsehole. News at 11! They should name and shame this twat, he’s a danger to society. If it went off, surely that means the safety was off to begin with? Who the hell goes into a cinema with a loaded, safety-off gun in their pocket? (assuming “loaded, safety-off gun in their pocket” isn’t a metaphor for penis)
Just a modern reimagining of Forrest Gump
Crazies with guns at movie theaters – 2
People with guns that have actually saved someone at a movie theater – 0
That guy went number 3
There is only 1 theater in Sparks, NV. I went to high school a short five minute walk from there, and my first apartment was less than a minute away and also on top of a bar that never checked IDs, so, I’ve been filmdrunkening it since before I knew this was a site, but more importantly, this shit was bound to happen. Sparks is full of gun toting meth heads who have no sense of propriety/practicality.
Also, and this is neither here nor somewhere not here, but Karl Rove went to my high school. Not while I was there, but still… it happened.