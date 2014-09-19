Michael Bay Is Making The Most Michael Bay-Sounding TV Show Ever

When Michael Bay isn’t snorting cocaine laced with Red Bull out of a female robot’s circuits, he’s convincing TNT to let him make a TV show about cocaine. He’s a complicated man. So is Jerry Bruckheimer, and they’ve teamed up on Untitled Cocaine Project, which should never not be the title.
The pitch: “A serialized character drama that brings the audience into the captivating, wild, and unpredictable world of the Florida drug trade in the 1970s.” The pilot was written by Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex). (Via)
Hm, Untitled Cocaine Project could be a nuanced, serialized look at the effect drugs have on your body, your relationships, and even your community. Then again:
In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the KABOOM..
So it’s Mad Men (period piece) meets Breaking Bad (drugs).
AMC must be kicking themselves.
^Which I found excellent.
This seems to me to be a textbook case of “Write what you know.”.
Oh Michael, I can’t stay mad at you.
Though its not in the pitch, he had me at **Massive Explosions**
Whatever, a Michael Bay produced 70’s period piece about the Miami coke biz sounds right up my alley.
Bad Boys meets Scarface.
I can’t wait to see the Velvet Canvased Flea Market Airbrush artwork.
I maintain that the banner pic is the best stock photo ever. I have no idea where this was or why he is dressed like that but its so perfect. I tried to find it on Google but couldn’t. And Finlandia vodka is the perfect sponsor for Bay.
Playboy Mansion party.
Because of course.
OCTOBER 31ST, 2003 – “THE TEXAS CHAINSAW MASSACRE” HALLOWEEN PARTY AT THE MONDRIAN HOTEL
@ Martin
I stand corrected. Playboy Mansion party picture is the OTHER one with his shirt off and giant gold medallions on. I believe he’s also AWOO-ing in it, or something similar
I think the most Michael Bay-sounding television series was “Baywatch.”
Followed by “Saved by the Bell,” set at Bayside High School.
The most Michael Bay-sounding song title was “Sittin’ by the Dock of the Bay,” closely followed by “Boom Boom Pow” by the Black Eyed Peas.
In honor of their collaboration they are renaming the channel to TNT.
So a Miami Vice origin story?
Pain and Gain would be a pretty good TV series. I wish there were more dark comedies out there.
Forget television, Michael Bay should start making Broadway shows. I would go see “Explosions: the Musical” at least fourteen times.