Michael Bay Is Making The Most Michael Bay-Sounding TV Show Ever

09.19.14 16 Comments
"The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" Halloween Party At The Mondrian Hotel

When Michael Bay isn’t snorting cocaine laced with Red Bull out of a female robot’s circuits, he’s convincing TNT to let him make a TV show about cocaine. He’s a complicated man. So is Jerry Bruckheimer, and they’ve teamed up on Untitled Cocaine Project, which should never not be the title.

The pitch: “A serialized character drama that brings the audience into the captivating, wild, and unpredictable world of the Florida drug trade in the 1970s.” The pilot was written by Michelle Ashford (Masters of Sex). (Via)

Hm, Untitled Cocaine Project could be a nuanced, serialized look at the effect drugs have on your body, your relationships, and even your community. Then again:

In this country, you gotta make the money first. Then when you get the money, you get the power. Then when you get the power, then you get the KABOOM..

