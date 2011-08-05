Oh Hell Naw! Short Circuit Reboot to be Directed by Alvin & the Chipmunks Guy

Senior Editor
08.05.11 13 Comments

If I want to see a modern take on 1986’s Short Circuit, I’ll just watch Wall E again (the definitive “cute robot” story). But where we see progress, Hollywood sees remake potential, which is why they’ve been working on a Short Circuit “reboot” (THAT’S NOT A REAL THING! STOP ACTING LIKE IT’S A REAL THING!) since 2008. The latest news is that the director of Hop and Alvin and the Chipmunks is in negotiations to direct, which should be great, because the first Alvin teaser opened with a chipmunk putting a turd in its mouth (seriously, it did). Can robots fart? Well they can now.

Dimension Films is making a deal with Tim Hill to direct its reboot of Short Circuit, the 1986 film about an experimental robot manufactured to be a weapon until a lightning strike fills it with intelligence. It runs away and befriends a fractured family, the military in hot pursuit. Hill directed the Illumination pic Hop and Fox’s Alvin and the Chipmunks. Dimension optioned the remake rights in 2009, originally signing Paul Blart: Mall Cop helmer Steve Carr and screenwriter Dan Milano. The project has languished and Hill is being brought in to supervise a new script and get the iconic robot Johnny 5 moving. [Deadline]

The guy from Paul Blart is out, so they got the guy from Alvin and the Chipmunks. Jeez, was Leni Riefenstahl busy? Los Locos kick your ass! Los Locos kick your face! Los Locos put on sunglasses and dance to hip hop. Los Locos start loading gypsies into train cars.

Around The Web

TAGSALLY SHEEDYDIMENSIONGUTTENBERG!rebootsSHORT CIRCUITthe 80sTIM HILLunnecessary remakeswhy god why?

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 4 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP