It’s A-me, A-DHL-a

As we close in on the end of the only podcast about the GOATest show of all time, we welcome an old friend back to the pod to help us say goodbye to another one of Jersey’s finest pork store associates. Writer, frequent Frot guest, and Executive Producer for Abbott Elementary and Harley Quinn, Justin Halpern rejoins Matt and Vince to talk about the penultimate episode of The Sopranos, season 6b episode 8, “The Blue Comet.”

Pay your last respects to a loving father, good earner, dutiful husband, and model train enthusiast, Bobby Bacalá. From Junior’s driver to redundant upper management, Bobby lives in our hearts, and in the ziti he left in his freezer.

Other notable dust-biters in this episode: Bert Gervasi, two poor Ukrainian suckers who answered the door for the wrong Italian DHL driver, and a guy riding his motorcycle past the Bada Bing at the wrong time (probably). Through it all, AJ makes everything about himself and his depression, like a natural-born podcaster.

