388: La La Lunar Landing With Justin Halpern and Francesca Fiorentini

As we slowly approach 400 episodes of the Filmdrunk Frotcast we Frotsmen occasionally lose sight of why exactly we keep doing this week after week, month after month, year after year. The answer to this question lies within this week’s episode starring Justin Halpern (Sh*t My Dad Says, Surviving Jack), Francesca Fiorentini (Newsbroke, Young Turks, AJ+) and Joe Sinclitico (Adam Devine’s House Party) all live and in-person in the brand new LA studio (Vince’s apartment). In this episode we discuss everything from Fred Durst’s NextDoor habits, to neurotic dog owners in LA, to Gary Oldman’s secret anti-semitism [ALLEGEDLY -Ed.], to Joe Sinclitico pooping himself while watching MMA. Also, because we are movie podcast we also discuss Damien Chazelle’s space movie First Man, AKA La La Lunar Landing, where Neil Armstrong La La loses his daughter to La La lymphoma.

Episodes like this are why we pod. So enjoy, and tell your friends. And become a Patron please as money is also why we pod. (-Matt Lieb)

