“Can someone please make a Stringer Bell profile on LinkedIn?” -Leah Carroll

With each pod we get closer to landing David Simon. Today’s guest is not only a casual acquaintance of Baltimore’s preeminent erudite curse word factory, she’s also the author of Down City: A Daughter’s Story of Love, Memory, and Murder. Pod Yourself A Gun guest Leah Carroll returns to talk to Matt & Vince about The Wire season one, episode eight: “Lessons.”

Appropriate that the name of the name of the episode is “Lessons” because everyone learned something. McNulty learns that his children are too good at the front & follow “game” he taught them after he loses them while they tail Stringer Bell shopping at a farmer’s market. The market’s security guard learns what everyone else knows about Jimmy – he’s just not a good dad. We all learn that Stringer Bell drives a sensible maroon Toyota Camry, and from Stringer, the corner boys-turned-copy boys learn the difference between elastic and inelastic products. It’s not just fictional characters learning lessons, Matt learns that he’s using an outdated and and disrespectful term for sex workers. Crazy because he’s basically a sex worker himself, what with this podcast making all our listeners so damn horny.

-Description by Brent Flyberg