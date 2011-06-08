Roland Emmerich is directing Asteroids, obviously

When I heard Lorenzo Di Bonaventura was planning an adaptation of the Atari game Asteroids, I was super excited because 4-bit images of rocks are my favorite. Now it gets even better, as Vulture reports that Universal has offered the project to Roland Emmerich (2012, The Day After Tomorrow) a director who’s really good at blowing things up and nothing else. The guy made a movie about Shakespeare and the trailer had cannon fights in it, so it’s a safe bet that this will also include fire.
Vulture hears that Asteroids has just been offered to Emmerich by Universal, which is developing the feature film with Transformers: Dark of the Moon producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. The script comes from Matt Lopez, best known for writing Disney’s The Race to Witch Mountain.
But it’s not all bad, he also wrote Adam Sandler’s Bedtime Stories and Nic Cage’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.
Now, wait. We already know what you’re thinking: Doesn’t even thinking about directing this violate Emmerich’s self-proclaimed ban on making any more movies showing the destruction of Earth? Ah, but hold! Our spies tell us that, technically, no, it does not, because Asteroids is actually set after the destruction of Earth!
We’re told it’s an ersatz sequel to world-ending Emmerich films like Independence Day and 2012, but one in which the aliens have won. The remnants of human civilization are now living on far-flung colonies within an asteroid belt alongside aliens. The survivors were led to believe that this alien civilization was benevolent, rescuing them from doom, but ultimately discover that the aliens have engineered Earth’s destruction, and soon will do the same for the rest of humankind. [Vulture]
Phew, for a second there I was really worried about Roland Emmerich violating his principles. Anyway, this should be great. Movies based on primitive videogames are always just the best.
Look out behind you, Roland! Your younger self has come back to kill you!
Last time Roland Emmerich violated my principles, I got ass roids too.
Hmmm, paranoid people living on rocks? Sounds like my crack head sister.
Wait, what? The aliens destroyed earth. The remnants of humanity now live within an asteroid belt -with the aliens. The humans “were led to believe” that the aliens were benevolent, but in fact, the aliens destroyed the earth, and will now do the same to the rest of humankind.
Goddammit, that is so stupid I just punched myself in the balls for reading (and rereading) it. Are humanity’s remnants all blind? Tea-partiers? What the fuck? OF COURSE THEY DESTROYED THE EARTH. THEY ARE THE ALIENS.
“Whoops, sorry there earth-men. Our plasma ray accidentally hit your blue planet. Our bad. Here’s a thought, though. We’ll totally set you up with a sweet colony. The only thing is, it’s gotta be within an asteroid belt. It’s a hassle, we know, but, it’s all we’ve got, and we feel just as stupid as a Venusian hooker trying to procreate with a fissure on Uranus. Hah hah, you get that one? Seriously though….”
The aliens did a shitty job, too. They should’ve destroyed these dumbfuck humans with the rest of the planet. How much alien currency, alienpower, and resources were wasted on this asteroid belt plot? Who’s responsible for this? That’s the last time I finish reading any paragraph that includes the word ‘ersatz’ in the first sentence.
Maybe they’ll finally get around to making that Pong movie now, if this does well.
@Morton: try thinking of it as a parable for the plight of the American Indian, with the asteroids representing the buffalo, and maybe it will make more sense.*
* It won’t make more sense
Fuck you kyP! I tried your suggestion and before I knew it, I had torn off my right nipple. STOP MAKING ME THINK ABOUT THIS!
Who the hell lives in an asteroid belt?
Asteroid belts are the trailer parks of the universe, all mobile and unsafe and probably really dirty.
Will Smith: Welcome Ta…Oh, you destroyed it and now you’re going to eradicate my entire species? Then to you, sir, I say good day!
Wait… maybe it’s an allegory for Palestine, and the aliens are the Israelis. Destroy their homeland, give the survivors the shittiest piece of real estate imaginable, then drop bombs on them. Why isn’t Lars Von Trier directing this, it all makes perfect sense now!*
* No, it’s still fuck-stupid.
The fuck does this have to do with the Asteroids game again?
Tell you what, in stead of watching this movie, I’m going to take the original Planet of the Apes and recut it so the scenes play in reverse sequential order like Memento. The story will be similar and probably make more sense, plus I get to stare at Charlton Heston’s titties. WIN.
RE: Is the plot totally lacking in any reason, common sense, and devoid of any basis in reality whatsoever?
Exec: Absolutely!
RE: I’m in!
So, who’s starring in it? My money’s on Sam Worthington and a CW actress.
Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo are set to play the main asteroid and his unbelievably younger brother/son, respectively
Why not make it a sequel to Wing Commander? I’m sure Freddie Prinze, Jr. is available, once his shift ends at Arby’s.
If Paul Walker is not in this, then I am not interested.
And everyone knows Freddie Prinze, Jr. works the fry vat at Whataburger #527 in Avondale, AZ. Arby’s. Please.
If I were Roland, I wouldn’t be directing this obviously, I’d do it in cognito, because it’s going to be complete shite.
This movie plot is an insult to my incontinence.
I’d rather watch a kid play asteroids for two hours.
People and Aliens riding asteroids that crash into each other is only the project that could interest Roland enough to stop trying to use his balls like a set of clackers while masturbating.
When is Hollywood going to get around to making adaptations of primitive video game adaptations of movies?
Dealers keep dealin’
Thieves keep thievin’
Whores keep whorin’…
Rocks by Primal Scream on the soundtrack or GTFO.
All I know is after reading that synopsis I shoved 8 quarters up my nose and started swatting at my mouse like I was playing Centipede. Can someone call my Mom to come pick me up?
@usRick
That would be Death Race.
Oh, there are the scarves. Is that a drawing of you on that shirt? Oh, Vince. I severely underestimated your hipster power.