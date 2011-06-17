WB looking to make “edgy” Hot Wheels movie “along the lines of Fast Five”

It should come as no surprise to anyone that Legendary Pictures and Mattel want to make a Hot Wheels movie. There’ve already been plans to adapt Candyland, Ouija Boards, Battleship (with a $200 million budget), View-Finder, Bazooka Joe, and a dump Jerry Bruckheimer once took that looked like a pigeon, so wanting to make a movie that Pixar already made twice isn’t exactly a shocker. The big question is, which moronic movie producer adjective will they use to describe it? Dark? Gritty? Edgy? Contemporary? In the vein of the 300?
Interest in a Hot Wheels movie is revving up again, with Legendary Entertainment in early negotiations with Mattel to acquire film rights to the popular toy car line.
The deal would keep the project parked at Warner Bros., where Legendary is based.
No director or writers have yet been hired, but the potential pic is not targeted at the kids who buy Hot Wheels. Instead, the plan is to produce an edgier pic along the lines of Universal’s box office success “Fast Five.” [Variety]
Collect your prize, people who had “edgy” in the idiot producer-speak poll (I probably shouldn’t have spoiled this in the headline). Interesting that they’re targeting the Fast Five audience rather than kids who buy Hot Wheels. I guess it makes sense. Adults who buy Hot Wheels probably have more disposable income. What with the disability checks and such.
I fully expect a giant hammer to come crashing down on the Hot Wheels cars during the finale, smashing them into shrapnel. That’s how all my Hot Wheels experiences ended.
I guess their product placement in the Jackass movie was so successful, they’ve decided to make a feature film…
Tag: The Movie. “Find out who’s IT, Christmas, 2012.”
The climactic race takes place on Armrest Ridge.
Wouldn’t it make more sense to do something Cars-esque that’s targeted at kids? That movie is like crack to them.
I expected this type of bullshit from Matchbox, but Hot Wheels?
I think I know what the plot will be.
Hot Wheels, hmmm sounds pretty racist to me.
I’ll watch it but only if I can leave my couch fort up and eat beef jerky for dinner.
I’m surprised they went with ‘edgy’ instead of ‘racy’.
