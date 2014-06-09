Weekend Box Office: $175 Million Alien Movie Destroyed By $12 Million Tween Weepie

What was that old studio wisdom about not being able to open female-fronted films again?
The Fault in Our Stars opened with $48.1 million domestic for the weekend, not as good as Divergent‘s $54 million a few months ago, but since both starred Shailene Woodley I’m sure she’ll be able to afford only the finest in home-made toothpastes and bark lozenges from here on out. Meanwhile, Edge of Tomorrow only managed $29.1 million ($82 million worldwide), which was not only behind Elysium and John Carter, but even lost to Maleficent in its second weekend ($33 million) going head to head.
Not only that, Edge was the most expensive movie of Tom Cruise’s career at $175 million, not including marketing. This while The Fault in Our Stars cost just $12 million to make and $30 million to market, for an eventual audience that turned out 82% female and 79% under 25 (ie, a great place to pick up chicks).
Man, it’s almost as if adapting popular romance books aimed at teenage girls is a winning strategy. If only someone had figured this out sooner.
Analysts were left trying to explain Edge of Tomorrow‘s mildly disappointing showing:
What went wrong on the home front for Warner? Some analysts theorized that Mr. Cruise’s presence ratcheted up box-office expectations; others contended that coverage of his personal life has diminished his star power. Some studio executives insisted that “Edge of Tomorrow” was too original — it is the intricate tale of a supersoldier who relives the same alien-battling day over and over — while others declared it too similar to other films both in title and subject matter.
In particular, the title “Edge of Tomorrow” drew negative comparisons to “The Day After Tomorrow,” a 2004 disaster movie. (Warner changed the newer title from “All You Need Is Kill” after the 2012 movie theater shootings in Colorado.) [NewYorkTimes]
I’m going to go with “more original than the trailers made it look” (not that I loved it, but lots of people did). We’ve already seen the soldier exo-skeleton thingy a few times now, which all the trailers kind of focused on, despite it not being that big of an aspect in the actual film. It would’ve been an easier sell (and I especially would’ve liked it more) if there’d been a more tangible, charismatic alien threat, but the movie doesn’t really have that.
In any case, this news probably won’t mean much. It’s not like anyone’s going to stop making Tom Cruise or alien invasion movies. At worst, maybe in the next one, Tom Cruise will have to save the Earth to impress a witty chick with cancer.
This week brings us How to Train Your Dragon 2 and 22 Jump Street.
Even moreso than last week (Maleficent vs Million Ways to Die in the West), The Fault in Our Stars and Edge of Tomorrow seems like a mis-match. How many people actually made a ticket-buying decision between these two films?
Still, I’d have thought the potential audience for sci-fi action was greater than that for Dying Teen Lovers, but once again my ignorance has been exposed.
Actually, I suppose X-Men and Godzilla bled off some of the male demographic, while tween/teen females didn’t have much else to see except Maleficent, but that might skew slightly younger.
Being a macho fellow, I saw Edge of Tomorrow and it was…OK.
The market for a movie like fault in our stars goes to the theatre to get away from their parents, the market for a movie like edge of tomorrow waits until it comes out on DVD to avoid the crowds. I’m guessing that’s the case anyway.
Keep in mind also that movies for tween girls tend to be extremely “front-loaded,” ie, everyone who wants to see it goes and camps out on opening night and it burns through its market almost instantly. Fault in Our Stars is supposedly extremely front loaded. Edge of Tomorrow won’t have incredible staying power either, but it will prob make more in week 2-5 or whatever than Fault.
You know you’re core fans are old when they wait to view your films on an obsolete format (the DVD).
Maybe it’s the fact that Edge of Tomorrow’s plot line is ” Groundhog Day, now with ALIENS and Tom Cruise instead of Bill Murray.
Or maybe it’s just an over abundance of cat ladies and tweens went to the movies this weekend. Because there is no way in hell that POS was anywhere near as good as edge of tomorrow.
Haha, you suck, Tom Cruise.
I’m not a Tom Cruise fan, by any means, but Edge of Tomorrow was actually really good.
Eh, I’ve just avoided paying to watch any of his movies since his insane anti-psychology Today Show rant. I know it’s silly in the big scheme of things, but it’s my own little anti-Scientology protest.
That, the couch jump put me off the Cruise, though he is entitled to his own opinions we’re for sure entitled to think them insane and to stop supporting the mouth they’re coming out of. Scientology is no more insane than Christianity , but that’s not saying anything much at all. Tropic Thunder brought me closer to thinking this is just a dude trying to make it through this life like everyone else, albeit with a half billion in the bank.
I generally find Cruise serviceable and didn’t even really like Edge of Tomorrow, but he was pretty solid in it. One of his better roles. The Scientology stuff is funny, but it doesn’t really affect my opinion of his acting. If we demanded actors not be crazy we wouldn’t have many actors.
the movie was very enjoyable. but i do think tom cruise has a stain that he might not be able to get rid of. But the movie has too much comedy for tom cruise. they should have casted someone else. ill be vague as possible but, when he gets fucked, it couldnt have cared less. if it was another actor who can ready do that I just got fucked face, i would have laughed my ass off
Agreed and while I have no problem with people deciding not to pay for things because of their beliefs (admirable quality), Scientology would be very low on my list (even though it seems crazy to me) and certainly a good deal below director rape which doesn’t appear to be dissuading many movie goers.
Anti-Scientology protest? So, what then, does that mean you don’t watch Mad Men because of Elisabeth Moss? No Simpsons because of Nancy Cartwright? No Orange is the New Black because of Laura Prepon? No Cheers because of Kirstie Alley?
Honestly, depression and anxiety run in my family, so it’s a personal thing for me. But I know other folks don’t feel as strongly as I do about the issue, which is why I forgo self-righteous nagging in favor of childishly mocking Cruise via the internet.
@No Body: I do avoid those shows (except for the Simpsons) although more because they cater to either the self-important hipster or the half-bright mouthbreather than on any Scientology grounds. And Cheers started to suck when Alley came on. DIANE FOREVER!
@Vince Mancini that’s what I said about Mel Gibson. If I avoided his stuff then I never would’ve seen Get the Gringo, aka Payback 2.
Neither here nor there, but I finally got around to starting True Detective this weekend, and I’m periodically super distracted by what Vince described on the Frotcast as Woody Harrelson’s butthole mouth based acting method, in which he forms his mouth into an anus and talks around it. Thanks a lot, Vince.
A shame. Edge of Tomorrow was a good movie. Then again, the Twilight series is proof that girls and their shitty taste in movies is a box office force to be reckoned with.
and no it isn’t groundhog day any more than Prince of Persia was simply because the element of jumping back in time is there.
i think i see what you did there
*slow clap*
Any high school dude worth his salt, who’s facing down the age old question of “who’s panties are my target for the summer,” knows which movie to attend.
“Chef”?
Edge of tomorrow was thought provoking and emilly blunt beyond being astonishingly beautiful kicks major ASS. Grade A+ (ignoring plot holes for a movie with aliens and time travel which of course don’t exist in the first place).
Tell that to Arizona.
Tom Cruise is still making the same movies he made twenty years ago. His fans just got old and the newer generation thinks he’s a creepy midget. That’s life in Tinseltown.
original? groundhog day was orginal
Some studio executives insisted that “Edge of Tomorrow” was too original
Well, this explains a lot of Hollywood’s output.
Not to be outdone, Cruise’s next movie will be about aliens with cancer who come to Earth seeking a cure and the constantly-running, not-short-at-all scientist hero who ignores a thousand years of medicine and cures them with his religious ideals. It will be called “Edge of Believability.”
Original? 12:01 p.m. was original.
Wow. And COTW is over before noon on Monday.
As I walked into the theater to see Edge of Tomorrow, I was greeted with a horde of teenage girls making so much noise that several of the ticket counter/concession stand workers’ ears were bleeding. At first I thought, “Man, Tom Cruise is a lot more popular with the kids than I would’ve thought.” Then I realized there was a movie about cancer out, and I realized girls would rather watch movies about terminal illnesses than Tom Cruise.
They sure look like it sometimes
Ok so i consider myself one of the target audiences for this Edge, and if I were going to the movies this weekend I’d have a hard time picking between Godzilla, Xmen, Edge of Tomorrow, Neighbors and Chef.
I might pick some of the others before Edge just to avoid the crowds and because they have been out longer and will likely not be in theaters much longer.
I think Edge will have a lot of legs, look for several more strong weeks.
Indeed. Plus it’ll make 60-70% of its money overseas anyway.
“Some studio executives insisted that “Edge of Tomorrow” was too original..”
This is why we need to beat the ever-living shit out of every studio executive. Repeatedly.
Here’s the difference: Fault in Our Stars is likely to be the “Best Teen Cancer Movie of the Year” (and you can put that on the 2-disc DVD box. Edge of Tomorrow is unlikely to be the best sci-fi movie out this year what with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Interstellar and Snowpiercer also coming out, not to mention Transformers, Guardians of the Galaxy and a host of other action movies.
So what you got is teen girls (and their moms) responding to a movie that’s built, marketed and catered for them vs sci-fi/action guys who can forego to see one movie meant for them when there’s more coming down that they can feast on.
The only thing Snowpiercer is the best of is the dollar bin at Best Buy. And that is being nice.
If it ever comes out…
That comment was so good, I’m going to send you the $20 this month instead of St. Jude,
Every Tom Cruise movie looks like it would be really good, if only Tom Cruise weren’t in it.
Is there a post-couch-jump Cruise movie that anyone really digs? The last one I saw in theaters was “Valkyrie” (2008). It was a very somber prequel to “Inglourious Basterds,” I must say. I guess “M:I – GP” was serviceable.
Jack Reacher was great. Oblivioin was at least good, and I have no idea why we’re equating a true story with a Tarantino movie.
Jack Reacher was beyond great. A total tribute to 70’s noir films. Great intelligent plot that kept you guessing, realistic fight scenes, FABULOUS cinematography (no shaky-cam bullshit here) and one of the very few Cruise movies where he isn’t being his usual “preppy”/”smug” self. Dude did a lot of his own stunts to.
“Oblivion”, like “Edge” is a bunch of good or decent movies thrown in a blender. Nothing special but worth a look if you’re into the genre.
I’ve never even heard the Fault in our Stars. Sounds pretty stupid.
I think actors/actresses in action movies might want to start concerning themselves with the budget. There’s no way Tom Cruises movie is going to break even. And his film is just one of many that cost well over a hundred million which will never break even.
The only movie with Tom Cruise that has appealed to me in years was Collateral, and while Vince is right that his creepy inhumanness made him well-suited for the part, I saw it because I dig Michael Mann and in spite of Cruise. I can’t stand that little midget. I couldn’t even look at him when I was about six feet from him once because that whole facade he passes off creeps me out. I am in my element around openly dishonest and venal people. That guy? He’s as close as I’ve seen to an actual lizard person.
Eh, to each his own Mart. I’m only 5-2 and don’t consider myself a midget (just very Italian). If I woke up tomorrow and was 5-7 1/2 like Cruise, I’d never stop jumping on my own couch.
“At worst, maybe in the next one, Tom Cruise will have to save the Earth to impress a witty chick with cancer.” Which is why Elysium did better at the box office. Because Matt Damon has to put on his Exoskeleton to safe a little kid with cancer. Or something.
“Why did our movie fail?”
“Maybe Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt were miscast.”
Man, I’m tired of movies trying to make me feel for two attractive white people. They look like twins, please stop molesting her cancer tubes.
