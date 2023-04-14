‘The Wire’ Rewatch Podcast: Pod Yourself The Wire Season Two Finale, With Eve 6

Click to download here.

“When characters die on this show, the feeling of loss is frightening.” -Max Collins

Put season two of The Wire in a blender and listen as this week’s returning guest Max Collins from Eve 6 spins it around into a beautiful oblivion on Pod Yourself A Gun with Matt and Vince as they discuss the 12 and final episode of season two, “Port in a Storm.”

Before saying farewell to the docks, the Sobotkas, and the not-Greek Greeks, Matt, Vince, and Max compare when they first started hearing the kids say “hella.” For Max it was age 13 at skateboarding camp in Visalia, which sounds hella rad. After that, really just tying up loose ends and seeing that, as always, the police work is only about getting your stats and not being the shitbird of the day on any given day.

Season two detractors rejoice. Ziggy is gone, and next season we return to the streets. See you on the other side, you sickos.

