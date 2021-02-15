Max Collins Of Eve 6 Joins Pod Yourself A Gun To Discuss The Sopranos Season 4 Premiere

Click to download here.

It’s no longer the nineties on the latest Pod Yourself a Gun.

This week, Matt and Vince are joined by Max Collins of Eve 6 and the @eve6 twitter account, to discuss the first episode of Season 4 of the Sopranos, “For All Debts Public and Private.”

Before getting into the episode, Max and Matt swap stories about their run-ins with Third Eye Blind frontman and possibly world’s most confident man, Stephan Jenkins. The consensus is Jenkins is abrasive, but mostly a good hang. You could say people are semi-charmed by him.

This is the first post 9/11 Sopranos, meaning we have officially left the nineties, so please pause here for a moment of silence to remember Matt’s mash-up of “Butterfly’ by Crazytown and Meadow Soprano saying “it’s the nineties.”

Thank you for respecting the moment of silence. We’re sad to see it go, but the good lord taketh and giveth because we lost that song, but we get a new song on today’s episode that is the early frontrunner for PYAG season 4’s song of the season award. Season 3’s went to “Bread Pies,” of course.

Give it a listen, and hey, don’t worry about us. We’re just chipping. We’ve got it under control, but if you want to help us out, leave us a five star review on Apple Podcasts. That will help us get straight.