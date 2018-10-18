The ‘Accounting+’ Game From People Behind ‘Rick And Morty’ And ‘Stanley Parable’ Gets A Bonkers Trailer

10.18.18 2 hours ago

Virtual reality is “the hottest new trend, it’s the hottest new future of entertainment,” according to Rick Sanchez. “You’ll never understand its majesty. VR for everyone. Everyone with a box on their face, Morty. One day you’ll understand, Morty. It’s raining money here in VR land. It’s raining money, ha ha! Wubba lubba dub-dub!” Perhaps that’s why the people behind Rick and Morty, Minit, and The Stanley Parable are releasing a follow-up 2016’s Accounting today, Accounting+.

Accounting+ adds new levels (including a space level, which is very relevant to the life of an accountant) and other features, as explained (“explained”) in the trailer, which is bonkers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Rick And Morty#Video Games
TAGSACCOUNTINGCROWS CROWS CROWSRICK AND MORTYvideo gamesVirtual Reality

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.16.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.15.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.15.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kurt Vile, St. Vincent, And Quavo

10.12.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.09.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.08.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP