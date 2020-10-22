Brock Lesnar Is Returning To The Octagon In ‘UFC 4’

It may be only in video game form, but for the first time since 2014, Brock Lesnar is making his long-awaited return to the Octagon as a DLC character in UFC 4.

Joining the former UFC heavyweight champion are fellow fighters Jennifer Maia and Askar Askarov, in addition to all-new vanity items available just in time for Halloween.

Lesnar will be available for download until Friday, October 30. Players who haven’t purchased UFC 4 just yet can jump into the Octagon as well with Free Play Days until October 22 until Sunday, October 25.

The new Halloween vanity items will drop on October 22 and October 29, including more than 40 new cosmetic items, including a skeleton set and skulls and roses shorts.

Lesnar, a former UFC heavyweight champion, hasn’t fought since 2016 but is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired earlier this year and the two sides were unable to agree on terms of a new deal. Lesnar’s last bout was ruled a no-contest after failing a pair of drug tests in the lead up to UFC 200. He had verbally sparred with former two-division champion Daniel Cormier on a potential return bout, even jumping into the Octagon to confront him after his win over Stipe Miocic, but nothing ever materialized.