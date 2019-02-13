Daniel Cormier Is ‘Not Waiting For Brock Lesnar’ After Pushing Back Retirement

02.12.19 19 hours ago

Getty Image

Daniel Cormier is no longer retiring in March, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the former double champion is setting up for a tilt with Brock Lesnar.

Cormier originally announced he’d like to retire by his 40th birthday at the end of March. But due to a variety of injuries, he announced on The MMA Hour that he’ll push back stepping away from the Octagon for good until he can fight again when he’s 100 percent.

The current heavyweight champion pointed to fighting Derrick Lewis in December at Madison Square Garden as the reason for his recent back injury, where he fought on short notice and prepared for the bout in just four weeks.

