Daniel Cormier is no longer retiring in March, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the former double champion is setting up for a tilt with Brock Lesnar.
Cormier originally announced he’d like to retire by his 40th birthday at the end of March. But due to a variety of injuries, he announced on The MMA Hour that he’ll push back stepping away from the Octagon for good until he can fight again when he’s 100 percent.
The current heavyweight champion pointed to fighting Derrick Lewis in December at Madison Square Garden as the reason for his recent back injury, where he fought on short notice and prepared for the bout in just four weeks.
I can not blame cromier for not waiting on brock cromier knows he needs to retire somewhat soon not to tarnish his legacy by fighting far past his prime. I also cant blame him for not giving stripe a rematch there’s no money in it well not the kind of money he’s looking for as a possible last fight thats vs brock or jones3 as heavyweight. I think he’s opening the door for another jones fight. Hell theres fighters in their prime only fighting big money fights cant blame DC for wanting a payday on the way out