Cyberpunk 2077, also known as the game Keanu Reeves is in, is coming to Xbox One later this year after a bit of a delay. It’s got a killer soundtrack and despite a delayed release there’s a lot of hype around the CD Project Red title.

But it’s also slated to hit Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Series X console as well, presenting gamers with a bit of a quandary: do you wait to buy Cyberpunk 2077 until the new console is out?

That’s no longer an issue, though, as Microsoft announced on Monday that its Smart Delivery system will make games like Cyberpunk 2077 free on the Series X if gamers buy it for Xbox One. The game’s Twitter account shared the news on Monday as well.

Gamers should never be forced to purchase the same game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of #Cyberpunk2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available. https://t.co/nfkfFLj85w — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2020

According to Microsoft, Smart Delivery will work on all first-party games, and third-party developers have the option to use the system for games that are released on Xbox One first and might come to the Series X when it’s released. Another major title, Halo Infinite, will get the same treatment, meaning gamers won’t have to pick a console for it.

Xbox Series X brings the next generation of COMPATIBILITY. 🤝 Play thousands of games across four generations that look and feel better than ever.

🤝 Smart Delivery guarantees you’re playing the best version of your game for your Xbox.https://t.co/up2Z78b4VO#PowerYourDreams — Xbox (@Xbox) February 24, 2020

Xbox is touting “thousands” of games will have Smart Delivery, which is encouraging for fans concerned their titles will be left behind by the new generation of console. We’ll know if Cyberpunk 2077 will be worth investing in later this year, but at least we now know gamers won’t have to buy it twice.