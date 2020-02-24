CD Projekt Red on YouTube
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Be Free On Xbox Series X If Gamers Buy It On Xbox One

Cyberpunk 2077, also known as the game Keanu Reeves is in, is coming to Xbox One later this year after a bit of a delay. It’s got a killer soundtrack and despite a delayed release there’s a lot of hype around the CD Project Red title.

But it’s also slated to hit Microsoft’s forthcoming Xbox Series X console as well, presenting gamers with a bit of a quandary: do you wait to buy Cyberpunk 2077 until the new console is out?

That’s no longer an issue, though, as Microsoft announced on Monday that its Smart Delivery system will make games like Cyberpunk 2077 free on the Series X if gamers buy it for Xbox One. The game’s Twitter account shared the news on Monday as well.

According to Microsoft, Smart Delivery will work on all first-party games, and third-party developers have the option to use the system for games that are released on Xbox One first and might come to the Series X when it’s released. Another major title, Halo Infinite, will get the same treatment, meaning gamers won’t have to pick a console for it.

Xbox is touting “thousands” of games will have Smart Delivery, which is encouraging for fans concerned their titles will be left behind by the new generation of console. We’ll know if Cyberpunk 2077 will be worth investing in later this year, but at least we now know gamers won’t have to buy it twice.

