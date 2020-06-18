The end of 2020 is going to be gigantic for the gaming world, as it will see Xbox and PlayStation launch their next-generation consoles with some big titles will be tied to those drops. The 2020 holiday season will also now feature the release of one of the most highly anticipated games of the year, as Cyberpunk 2077 has pushed its release date from September 17 to November 19.

CD Projekt Red made the announcement on the Cyberpunk official Twitter account, noting that while the game is done in terms of content, they have a lot of work to do to go through the world and clean out bugs and other potential glitches or issues that pop up. As such, they want to push the release back to ensure when the game releases it is ready to play in total and won’t be buggy.

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9Tqpi — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 18, 2020

It’s the latest game release to get pushed back, and while the release says nothing about the COVID-19 pandemic, one has to wonder if that played a role in making it more difficult to collaborate on sweeping through the game and finding and fixing bugs that led them to realize they’ll need two more months to ensure it’s ready to go.

They also note that some journalists have been granted access to the game to play through and give their impressions, and the developers are eager “and quite stressed” to hear back on opinions of the game. They are still planning on hosting Night City Wire on June 25 to give fans a deeper look at the game and what to expect when Cyberpunk 2077 does finally drop in November.