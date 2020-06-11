Sony Unveiled The PlayStation 5 Console During Thursday’s Event

Sony put the PlayStation 5 at the center of attention on Thursday afternoon. The event, titled “The Future of Gaming Show,” gave gamers a look at some of 2020 and 2021’s most highly-anticipated releases for the console, which is slated to some out sometime later this year. We’ve already seen the console’s “DualSense” controller, and at the end of the event, Sony unveiled its latest entry into the console wars.

The company put out its full slate of PS5 hardware, including a pair of consoles. One of them includes a slot for gamers who want to get their hands on physical releases, while the other lacks that feature, instead opting for a digital-only approach.

The two biggest questions for the PS5 — how much will it cost, and when will folks be able to get their hands on the new console — are still up in the air, and it’s unclear whether or not the console will be able to lay horizontally, as both of these stand upright. Having said that, we had not seen the console before this, and it’s an interesting twist that Sony will have a digital game-only option. Aside from the console itself, handful of games were unveiled on Thursday, including Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Hitman 3, while NBA fans got their first look at NBA 2K21.