Game of Thrones is finished on HBO, but that doesn’t mean the cast is done with dragons just yet. Five members of the HBO megahit will reunite to ply Dungeons and Dragons next weekend for a very good cause.

EW reported on Friday that a handful of actors who played some major characters on the show — Pod, Yara, Ramsay, Osha and Hodor — will return to roleplay a special Dungeons and Dragons campaign to benefit Red Nose Day. Daniel Portman (Podrick Payne), Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy), Iwan Rheon (Ramsay Bolton), Kristian Nairn (Hodor) and Natalia Tena (Osha

The event will air live on June 20 on Twitch and the Wizards of the Coast YouTube page. The campaign will have the crew “meet an unusual creature that sets them on a strange task. Seems simple enough — but in a realm legendary for its danger, all is not what it seems.” A video of the five actors previewing their characters came with the news on Friday, with Rheon pointing out he will be very different than his brutal Thrones character.

“It’s not all about brawl, man,” Rheon said. “You gotta think your way through problems. Not like Ramsay Bolton, probably. Not gonna be very useful.”

The game will be run by Kate Welch, who’s written a number of campaigns including the Rick and Morty set that was released last year. Wizards of the Coast has organized a number of events for Red Nose Day, which is a campaign to end childhood poverty. Other actors highlighted in the trailer and scheduled to be in events —which start on June 18 — this year include Sam Richardson, Matthew Lillard and Janina Gavankar.