Kate Welch makes it clear right away: she knows Rick Sanchez is an asshole. He was written that way on Rick and Morty, and she sure as hell was going to write him that way as a dungeon master.

Welch is a game designer for Wizards of the Coast and wrote the Dungeons and Dragons campaign set in the Rick and Morty universe. She’s also a huge fan of the show, which is why she knew the place to start with a campaign “created” by Rick Sanchez was to make him as insufferable as possible.

“In the rule book Rick is a total asshole. He’s that super annoying, old school rules lawyer which most people don’t want at their table anymore. And we did that because Rick is supposed to be an asshole,” Welch said. “He’s an asshole on the show, and so we wanted to really drive that home. This guy is giving you crude advice. You shouldn’t follow it. It’s mostly bad.”

Licensed properties always make for uncertain gaming collaborations — think of how many versions of sports team Monopoly or awful movie tie-in video games forgettably exist — but Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons has worked from the start. The set is based on the successful Rick and Morty vs. Dungeons and Dragons comic series and comes with a full dungeon and pre-rolled characters based on Summer, Jerry, Morty and Beth from the show. Dungeons and Dragons, by its nature, has always been what you and your players make of it. And a Rick and Morty-inspired dungeon crawl can go in some interesting directions in the right hands.

For Welch, the goal was to take some fun things from the show and the attitude Rick provides to color the experience, but not ruin it. She called her work a “dumpster fire” of an adventure if you follow what Sanchez says in the rules. Reading between the lines of the “crass” and “nihilistic” Rick’s insistence that charisma is a “dump stat” and spells are only as good as the damage they do is all part of the experience, as long as you can go along with it.

“I got to write this adventure that’s in Rick’s voice and it’s probably the only Dungeons and Dragons adventure where you’ll find text like ‘How many goblins are in there? I don’t know. You figure it out. You’re the dungeon master. I don’t give a sh*t,’” Welch said, laughing. “There’s no other adventure where we could get away with something like that. There’s something cathartic about writing that.”

The abridged player’s guide and DM guide all have moments like that, but they are entirely playable and provide the essentials for getting the campaign off and running. And though there’s some extremely unhelpful advice, the kit and the dungeon players explore make for a work that deeply understands Rick and Morty in a way many of its most outspoken fans seem to totally misunderstand. Rick is not the person to trust in general, and definitely not when trying to tell a good story. Reading between the lines is essential in using the guidelines to make a campaign that’s actually fun.

“Rick believes himself to be the hero, at least that’s the front that he puts on,” Welch said. “But the psychology of that is that someone like that will always pretend to be better than everybody else. They will always pretend to be the hero. And that’s what we tried to capture in the rule book and this adventure.”