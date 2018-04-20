Your Guide To The Key Players In The Norse Mythology Of ‘God Of War’

Sony

After six games where Kratos killed most of Greek mythology, wrapping up with the deicide of God Of War III, an older, wiser, and slightly less jerk-ass Kratos has returned today to do the same, however reluctantly, to the Norse pantheon with today’s God Of War. But while the game takes a few liberties here and there, what’s most surprising is how detailed it gets into Norse mythology and how it riffs on its ideas. Here’s a tour of the major players Kratos meets and generally pummels as the game unfolds.

Needless to say, there’s a few spoilers for the game’s plot below, although we’ll avoid the really big ones (and there’s one we’re not mentioning at all, to keep the surprise in place). What’s most interesting, in fact, is both the level of detail they get into, referring to minor dwarves and other figures that only Norse mythology nerds would know, and that if you know your Norse mythology, fairly early on you get some hints that something has gone very, very wrong, even by the standards of the Aesir, who are not great people in their own heroic myths.

So, if you want to go in completely cold, stop reading here and enjoy Kratos smacking around a troll.