‘God Of War’ Will Be The New Benchmark For How To Revitalize A Franchise

04.12.18 1 hour ago

PlayStation

When we first got our hands on God of War, we were impressed by the new setting, tone shift, and mechanics that all mark a drastic departure from the PlayStation franchise and for the rage-fueled story of the central character, Kratos. Now that I’ve played through the central story in this new installment, I’m beyond impressed — I’m blown away.

This review will be as devoid as spoilers as I can make it, because there are a plethora of twists and turns along the way that, trust me, you do NOT want spoiled ahead of time. But I’ll give you as much substantial information as I can without revealing the plot points. And there should be plenty to cover, because this is a big, sprawling game that unfolds delightfully and drastically, and in breathtaking fashion, especially considering how intimate the game is at the outset.

As you’re likely aware at this point, God of War switches the setting and the theme of the franchise from Greek mythology to Norse mythology, and finds Kratos attempting to live in seclusion with his son, Atreus, who will be fighting alongside you in battle, shooting arrows as you dispatch foes with the Leviathan Axe — another departure, as Kratos’ signature double-chained blades are no longer your weapon of choice.

