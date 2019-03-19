YouTube

Google has long been rumored to dive into the gaming industry, similar to what Microsoft did more than a decade ago with the original Xbox. It’s certainly not an unheard of idea for a tech giant to try gaining a foothold in the industry, though what Microsoft did was build a console and follow the model already established in the industry.

Google’s foray into video games, however, was thought to be a streaming service, and on Tuesday at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco, we finally got a look at what Alphabet has planned for gamers. The service, called Stadia, will indeed be a streaming video game platform, eschewing consoles for Internet-delivered gaming.

“Stadia offers instant access to play,” said Phil Harrison a former executive at Sony and Microsoft who joined Google to work on Stadia. During Tuesday’s presentation, Google said you won’t have to download or install games, instead playing by streaming on devices such as laptops, PCs, TVs, tablets and even phones.

A video previewing the platform highlighted social gaming, with the name representing how the places we watch games have brought us together over the years.