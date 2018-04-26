Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is out now for Android and iOS devices, and it’s definitely worth picking up for fans that miss the Wizarding World. In the simple, but fun mobile game, you will become a student at Hogwarts years before Harry Potter is enrolled in the school, but his presence definitely hovers over the entire experience.

Hogwarts Mystery feels like a stripped-down version of a TellTale game like The Walking Dead. You’ll be moved from location to location, will have dialogue trees that allow you to make friends or enemies, and you’ll also be stuck in class, wishing you could unleash your wand.

You can visit the common rooms of the various houses, all recreated with loving detail. It gives Potter fans a sense of identity, and a look at locales they’ve never seen before in the movies, like the Hufflepuff common room, which looks delightful.