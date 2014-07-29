Batman Launches The Bat Rocket In The Latest ‘Lego Batman 3’ Trailer

#Video Games #DC Comics #Comics #Batman
07.29.14 4 years ago

I haven’t been so hot on some of the more recent Lego games, but it seems like TT Games is stepping things up significantly with Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham. The game looks visually impressive, and the new outer space setting should add some fun new wrinkles to the gameplay. Also, Superman and Wonder Woman go on a date in the game! How juicy!

Check out the trailer below…

Remember, this is now the only Batman game coming out this year — don’t forget about Lego Batman 3 when you’re getting the Arkham Knight shakes!

Via PC Gamer

TOPICS#Video Games#DC Comics#Comics#Batman
TAGSBatmanComicsDC COMICSLEGOLego Batman 3: Beyond Gothamvideo games

