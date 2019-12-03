Rivals in Pokemon games are mostly there for you to destroy. They seal that fate moments after after you pick your starting Pokemon, choosing whatever Pokemon is left that also happens to be a creature with a significant type disadvantage to your new best friend. The hours that follow are you obliterating your rival’s Pokemon, often with a single shot.

When these games first started in Pokemon Red and Blue, your rival was a complete jerk. In the years since that dickish behavior has softened to the point of Pokemon Sword and Shield, in which other characters intend to be your asshole rival while your real rival, Hop, is someone you basically worry about the entire game.

There were a number of times while playing Pokemon Shield that I thought I gave my Nintendo Switch had the wrong language settings. Once I figured out the Galar region was basically supposed to be the United Kingdom, I stopped worrying about being in Poke-Scotland and the obsession with curry and just started to worry about my rival, Hop, instead.

More than any of my Pokemon, I felt concern about the person I was supposed to beat with said creatures. Because I did beat him. A lot. Again and again and again, and each time it happened he seemed to take it worse. At times it seemed manic. One encounter he was sure he’ll beat his “unbeatable” brother and become champion. The next he was doubting his ability to even train Pokemon and second-guessing his tactics, all while continuing to send a literal electric sheep to the slaughter against my team.

The other characters you encounter during your heroic journey seem much more level-headed than the entirely uncertain, meandering foil you keep bumping into on your way to pocket monster glory. There’s Sonia, doing research and wearing sporty jackets around Galar. Team Yell is annoying but at least Marnie has a decent team together by the time you interact. And then there’s Hop, doomed to see his prized leaf monkey get one-shotted over and over again by my rad soccer-playing bunny. By game’s end I’d never seen his starting Pokemon execute an attack. He had a drum or something. Maybe he was in a band?

“But I can’t even manage to beat you, so what sort of help could I ever be?” Hop asks at one point after giving me a large sum of money to wipe out his lineup and send him back, once more, to the Pokemon Center for healing.

His struggles in the gym challenge were so vivid that I started to think he was making a pretty decent point. And not to spoil anything but everything does work out fine for him, as it does your other overconfident rivals who don’t have existential crises on your way to becoming champion of Galar in a game that carries all the hallmarks of what you’ve come to expect from Pokemon Shield. Every crisis is solveable in the Pokemon universe and most things work out for the better, even if climate havoc does play a major role here. No matter the stakes, a teen with some Pokemon will save the day.