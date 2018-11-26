The Beta For ‘Red Dead Online’ Will Finally Start On Tuesday

YouTube

It’s a good time to like video games, especially if you really like Red Dead Redemption 2. The biggest game of the year, with a bigger opening weekend than the highest-grossing film of the year, is finally — or maybe already — going online.

Red Dead is plenty enough of game as a single campaign, but Rockstar had promised a vast online experience shortly after the game dropped earlier in the month. And on Monday the gaming company announced that Red Dead Online starts on Tuesday for some of the game’s early buyers.

According to Variety, the beta for Red Dead Online will launch on Tuesday morning for those who have played the game during a certain period of time. The rollout isn’t for everyone, but it’s the start of what should be a fascinating experiment in online play for one of the best and most immersive games of the year.