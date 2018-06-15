Watch Game Designer Sally Slade Turn A Retro Game Into A VR Experience

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Sally Slade knows all about turning the two-dimensional into a tangible, real experience. Slade, a former visual effects supervisor in the film industry, became fascinated by augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) and left behind a Hollywood career to explore the cutting edge, starting with a tool that lets you create virtual murals. Now in her current work at Magnopus, she turns movies like Coco and Blade Runner 2049 into visual experiences. All of this used to put a strain on her computer, but that’s not the case any longer thanks to Intel technology.

In the above video from her CRE8CON appearance for Intel and Uproxx, Slade literally builds a classic game environment from scratch, starting with the backgrounds and creating the scrolling effect we all remember from back in the day. Then, drawing from real photos, where she can tweak anything down to the shine on a puddle of mud, she turns it into a completely virtual experience you can look through. She does this in minutes.

As Slade says in the video, her previous problem designing these immersive worlds wasn’t creative, it was technical. Slade has to run up to a dozen programs at once, including computing intensive gaming engines like Unity, computer code editing tools like Visual Studio, image editing programs, email, and work chat. In the past, the end result could be sluggish, but now, thanks to the latest Intel technology, her computer anticipates her needs and gets those programs up and running far faster, freeing her up to create entire worlds.

