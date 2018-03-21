Here’s How To Overcome The Stormy Seas And Servers Of ‘Sea Of Thieves’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Sea of Thieves servers are still at half-mast and taking on water, with pirates-to-be waiting to join their friends for some healthy treasure hunting and plundering. For a while, it seemed like all gamers could do was wait for Rare to fix the servers, but pirates aren’t ones to rest on their pantaloons, so here’s a way to fix some of the (many) issues plaguing Sea of Thieves at launch.

Cinnamonbeard and Bronzebeard

The official support page has this fix for the “we were unable to connect you to the game” issue. Please do the following:

Press the Guide Button on your controller

Highlight Sea of Thieves

Press the Menu Button (to the right of the Guide Button on your controller)

Highlight “Quit” and press A

Re-launch Sea of Thieves from your Pins, Recent or My Games & Apps areas of your console

Navigate the menu and join a game as usual

This was working for some people back when the servers were only in choppy waters, not being dragged below by the Kraken. At this point, Rare is only letting a few users into the game at a time, so getting this code isn’t always going to be fixed by the above process.

In order to resolve the issues players are seeing with the servers, we will be temporarily suspending new players joining the game. We'll get everyone back in and playing as quickly as we can! — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 20, 2018

What seems to be happening is players who happening is that players who came into the launch relatively late are being locked out, or can only go at it solo. No queuing into a 4-player ship for them. But here’s how to fix that.

If you have a friend who is enjoying the game, have them host a match and pull you into a 4-player game. If you were blocked before, it seems like the server gives precedence to anyone who already has their hooks in. This has worked for anyone getting the Cinnamonbeard, Greybeard, or Lavenderbeard error when solo.

Checking for Fake Coin

PC users are stuck at the login screen with the above code presenting a never-ending ellipses, but not all is lost. If you get the Checking for Fake Coin error, do the following:

Log out of the game.

Update your Nvidia drivers to the Sea of Thieves update (which can be found in your Geforce Experience as of March 20).

Restart your computer.

You should be able to get in immediately.

Audio echo when joining a new game

It seems like every single game has audio echo. Thankfully, it’s an easy fix, but just a little annoying to do every time you log into a new server.

Go into settings

Turn on Push to Talk

Then turn Push to Talk off.

Leave Push to Talk on or off depending on what you want, then go back into the game. This will remove the echo. Keep in mind all party members have to do this or everyone will be echoing all over the place.