Microsoft

It was smooth sailing for most of launch day, but when the clock struck midnight eastern time on March 20th and the entirety of the United States and Canada tried logging in, Sea of Thieves was down. Various error codes have been thrown at users, such as Cinnamonbeard, Lavenderbeard, and Greybeard, with each error code being somewhat unique, but mostly, it means that the Sea of Thieves servers are taking on water.

The extreme bottleneck has led to Rare not allowing new players into the game as they try to fix the issues, while those who could access the game are still getting errors.

In order to resolve the issues players are seeing with the servers, we will be temporarily suspending new players joining the game. We'll get everyone back in and playing as quickly as we can! — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 20, 2018

We've got A LOT of eager pirates playing #SeaOfThieves right now and due to this some of you may experience issues. Our engineers are working hard to investigate and alleviate them. Thanks for your patience! Visit support for more guidance: https://t.co/qtuHXghul5 — Sea of Thieves (@SeaOfThieves) March 20, 2018

Naturally, it’s led to a huge amount of disappointment from the millions of people who are wishing they were sailing the gorgeous seas. Some gamers are getting toxic, others are lightly ribbing Rare as they scramble to fix the issue, and even brands are getting in on poking fun at the botched launch.