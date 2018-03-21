‘Sea Of Thieves’ Is Struggling To Keep Up With Demand And Players Aren’t Able To Get Into The Game

#Xbox One #Video Games
03.20.18 52 mins ago

Microsoft

It was smooth sailing for most of launch day, but when the clock struck midnight eastern time on March 20th and the entirety of the United States and Canada tried logging in, Sea of Thieves was down. Various error codes have been thrown at users, such as Cinnamonbeard, Lavenderbeard, and Greybeard, with each error code being somewhat unique, but mostly, it means that the Sea of Thieves servers are taking on water.

The extreme bottleneck has led to Rare not allowing new players into the game as they try to fix the issues, while those who could access the game are still getting errors.

Naturally, it’s led to a huge amount of disappointment from the millions of people who are wishing they were sailing the gorgeous seas. Some gamers are getting toxic, others are lightly ribbing Rare as they scramble to fix the issue, and even brands are getting in on poking fun at the botched launch.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Xbox One#Video Games
TAGSSea of Thievesvideo gamesxbox one

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 5 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP