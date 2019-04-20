‘Smash Bros. Ultimate’ Has A Stage Builder Now And The Results Are Amazing

04.20.19

Twitter

Smash Bros. Ultimate is everyone’s favorite Switch fighting game that is full of obscure Nintendo lore. It’s also one of the games that has a ton of replay value as you unlock various characters and square off against your friends.

The latest update to the game, which was released in December, adds a DLC fighter — Joker from the Persona series. But perhaps more exciting is the level maker that’s now in the game. Similar to Nintendo’s Mario Maker game, this adds a huge world of exploration for fans dedicated enough to create some weird art in a video game.

Fans of the fighting series are used to the game having a stage builder, and they were certainly ready for this update. In the days since the update, there have been a ton of great designs and unique levels using the game’s tools. But there are also some great visual pieces, jokes, and other weird bits that have made the update a whole mess of fun.

For starters, you can pet a dog.

#Nintendo
Nintendo smash bros ultimate
