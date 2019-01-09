Nintendo Switch

The first feeling that comes with playing Smash Bros. Ultimate is not exhilaration, but overwhelming panic. At least that was my first thought as I pressed past the lengthy theme song and took in exactly what was possible in the game’s litany of menus. There’s so much to do, so much to unlock, and no clear path through which you get anything accomplished.

Should you dive right into beating up on the base fighters that come with the game and hope new challengers approach in the process? Should you attack the Spirit Adventure portion and free various characters and support spirits? Or you could try a Challenge, or maybe go through the Classic Mode with your favorite main character — if they’re unlocked, that is — to see what comes next? What about firing up online play and seeing how good your friends are with DK? And where do my Amibos and Miis and all these outfits I’ve unlocked go? Does that stuff matter?

Overchoice. The Paradox of Choices. Call it what you will, but if you stop and think about it for too long, you might get stuck pivoting between menus for a bit trying to take it all in. There’s an incredible amount of game to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and in the strangest of ways, it makes it that much harder to love.