Sony Debuted Gameplay Footage For ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Sony announced a follow-up to its acclaimed Marvel’s Spider-Man game earlier this year, revealing that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come out sometime later this year for PlayStation consoles. It’s a highly-anticipated release, one that centers on one of Peter Parker’s pals from the first game, and on Wednesday afternoon, we got a glimpse into what the game will look like.

Sony held a major PlayStation 5 reveal event on Wednesday, and early on, we saw a seven and a half minute trailer, one which shows a cut scene in which Miles walks around his environment, and after a brief interjection from Insomniac Games creative director Brian Horton, showed Miles in combat against Roxxon.

Beyond the look at how the game will play, it was announced that the game will come out sometime during the holiday season of 2020, which would put its release date right around the same time as the rumored release date for the new console. Plenty of details are still to be determined — it’s unclear if Spider-Man will appear in the game in any capacity, we still don’t know an exact date, and the full plot details remain up in the air — but based on the bits that we know, it looks like Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has what it takes to be a worthy success to the original game.